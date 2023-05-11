This Alienware gaming laptop with an RTX 3080 is $950 off

Want power? Need power? The Alienware x17 R2 is one of the best gaming laptops of all time. It’s a fantastic gaming laptop that steps away from the typical goal of competing with the best consoles and takes it one step further, aiming to be a full-on desktop replacement. (Hint: It contains an RTX 3080.) It also happens to be on sale at Dell right now, selling for only $3,150. That’s $950 down from its usual price of $2,200. Unfortunately, the only way you can get one is if you act now.

Why you should buy the Alienware x17 R2

When we first reviewed the Alienware x17 R2 it was new, fresh, and expensive. As the first laptop with a 480Hz display, it was labelled as “crazy” and “absurd.” It was power so overwhelming even the most challenging games (to run) had no difficulties with it. As a laptop that had the power to play Cyberpunk 2077 at the highest quality preset, the Alienware x17 R2 was nothing short of intense. Its RTX 3080 being one of the best graphics cards of the day, stuffed in a laptop, was the icing on the “crazy” cake.

Now, less than a year later from that initial release, the Alienware x17 R2 still feels new and fresh. But with just a few months after release, the price is already starting to slide. What once was for those that “have the money to spend for a high-end spec” is becoming more affordable for the rest of us. The 12th Gen i9 processor, 16 GB memory, and 1 TB SSD hard drive, 17.9-inch screen, and mechanical keyboard quality input panel are finally accessible.

If this sounds interesting, follow the button below to get your chance at having an Alienware x17 R2 of your own, with all of the crazy power but none of the crazy price. Remember, it is $950 down from its typical price of $3,150. That makes for a total of $2,200. Also remember that this laptop deal sells out. Fast! Missed it or just want to shop around for a moment? Check out the best laptops we’ve tested this year.

