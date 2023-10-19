One of our favorite mesh Wi-Fi systems is 30% off right now

A wireless internet connection is pretty much a necessity these days, and you can easily strengthen or expand your home network with a mesh wi-fi system. Today you can even do so at a discount if you’re an Amazon Prime member, as the retail giant has discounted the Eero Pro 6E mesh wi-fi system. It would typically set you back $400, but today it’s just $280. This makes for a savings of $120 for Prime Members, and free shipping is part of the deal as well.

Why you should buy the Amazon Eero Pro 6E mesh wi-fi system

A mesh-wifi system can go a long way toward strengthening the wireless internet signal in your home or office. We find the Amazon Eero Pro 6E to be one of the best mesh wi-fi systems on the market, and highly recommend it to anyone looking to improve their home network. The Eero Pro 6E supports fast speeds and access to the new 6GHz band when using wi-fi 6E devices. In fact, this mesh wi-fi system is so fast, it promises speeds you could typically only get with a wired connection in the past. If you’re constantly uploading files to the best cloud storage services, you may want to consider this mesh wi-fi system.

But the Eero Pro 6E can benefit far more than professional environments. You’ll likely love its speeds if you’re regularly binging the best new shows to stream on Netflix, Hulu, Max, and more. Eero technology optimizes your wi-fi network, offering more bandwidth in addition to faster speeds. Extended bandwidth will come in handy if you have a lot of streaming going on in the house, whether it be movies, TV shows, or even gaming online. This system comes with two routers, allowing for a home network that can cover 4,000 square feet and support more than 100 connected devices. It sets up easily in just minutes with the help of the Eero app.

The Amazon Eero Pro 6E mesh wi-fi system would regularly cost $400, but for Amazon Prime members it’s currently discounted to just $280. This makes for a savings of $120, so get that Prime account fired up and click over to Amazon now to claim this deal.

