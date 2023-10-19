 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

One of our favorite mesh Wi-Fi systems is 30% off right now

Andrew Morrisey
By
Amazon eero Pro 6E on desk.
Amazon

A wireless internet connection is pretty much a necessity these days, and you can easily strengthen or expand your home network with a mesh wi-fi system. Today you can even do so at a discount if you’re an Amazon Prime member, as the retail giant has discounted the Eero Pro 6E mesh wi-fi system. It would typically set you back $400, but today it’s just $280. This makes for a savings of $120 for Prime Members, and free shipping is part of the deal as well.

Why you should buy the Amazon Eero Pro 6E mesh wi-fi system

A mesh-wifi system can go a long way toward strengthening the wireless internet signal in your home or office. We find the Amazon Eero Pro 6E to be one of the best mesh wi-fi systems on the market, and highly recommend it to anyone looking to improve their home network. The Eero Pro 6E supports fast speeds and access to the new 6GHz band when using wi-fi 6E devices. In fact, this mesh wi-fi system is so fast, it promises speeds you could typically only get with a wired connection in the past. If you’re constantly uploading files to the best cloud storage services, you may want to consider this mesh wi-fi system.

But the Eero Pro 6E can benefit far more than professional environments. You’ll likely love its speeds if you’re regularly binging the best new shows to stream on Netflix, Hulu, Max, and more. Eero technology optimizes your wi-fi network, offering more bandwidth in addition to faster speeds. Extended bandwidth will come in handy if you have a lot of streaming going on in the house, whether it be movies, TV shows, or even gaming online. This system comes with two routers, allowing for a home network that can cover 4,000 square feet and support more than 100 connected devices. It sets up easily in just minutes with the help of the Eero app.

Related

The Amazon Eero Pro 6E mesh wi-fi system would regularly cost $400, but for Amazon Prime members it’s currently discounted to just $280. This makes for a savings of $120, so get that Prime account fired up and click over to Amazon now to claim this deal.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Andrew Morrisey
Andrew Morrisey
Andrew Morrisey is an independent writer and filmmaker. His interest in storytelling and its many mediums led to an interest…
The AnkerMake M5 3D printer is $300 off for Prime Day in October
The AnkerMake M5 on a desk.

Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days 2023 brought back Prime Day deals for all kinds of devices, including 3D printers. If you want to get into this as a hobby or business, or if you need to upgrade your machine, then check out this offer for the AnkerMake M5. From its original price of $799, it's down to $500. The $299 in savings is pretty huge, especially since you'll be enjoying the amazing innovations offered by this 3D printer. You're going to have to be quick with your purchase though, as we're not sure if the discount will still be available by the end of the ongoing sale.

Why you should buy the AnkerMake M5 3D printer
The AnkerMake M5 3D printer is the first foray into the 3D printing space of Anker, a brand that's known for its power banks and chargers, and it doesn't disappoint. First and foremost, the 3D printer's assembly is very simple -- it will only take 15 minutes to complete, as there are only three steps to it. Once it's up and running, there are several features that will make operating it easy, including an integrated camera that can detect errors and send you alerts so you can intervene, 7x7 auto-leveling for accuracy and stability, and the ability to resume prints right where it left off after interruptions like a power outage.

Read more
Get an Amazon Eero Mesh Wi-Fi router for $45 right now
Amazon eero mesh router with someone plugging it in.

Even though it's October, Prime Day deals are in full swing, thanks to Amazon's Prime Day Big Deal Days event. So now is the perfect time to boost your home's wireless network and upgrade to an Amazon eero mesh WiFi router for just $45, saving you $25 off the regular price of $70. Able to help provide more reliable Wi-Fi around your home, it takes minutes to set up and is a great option for the majority of homes. It's also possible to buy an

including three units for $127 so you save a little more doing it this way. Whichever works best for you, here's what else you need to know about one of the best Prime Day smart home deals around today.

Read more
Google’s Nest Wi-Fi Pro Mesh Router is $100 off in the Prime Day sales
Google Nest Wi-Fi Pro comes in four colors.

Prime Day deals are officially live. Sales events like these are great for buying those useful tech products that are just a little out of your price range. Google Nest Wi-Fi Pro Mesh Routers, for instance, are great for extending the range of your Wi-Fi into all the nooks and crannies of your house, but they're expensive as for as routers go. But today, as part of the best Prime Day best Prime Day smart home deals, you can get them for just $300 after a $100 discount for a three-pack normally priced at $400.

Why you should buy the Google Nest Wi-Fi Pro Mesh Router 3-pack
Google’s Nest is a brand that makes super cool and super stylish tech for your smart home. The Nest Wi-Fi Pro is not just a high-quality router; we feel it’s one of the best Wi-Fi routers available on the market. It’s capable of providing Wi-Fi coverage for up to 2,200 square feet, and with this three-pack, you'll be able to expand your Wi-Fi network to cover up to 6,600 square feet of fast, reliable internet connectivity. This will allow you to get Wi-Fi access and keep a strong signal even in the farthest reaches of your home or office, as all of the best long-range Wi-Fi routers should be capable of.

Read more