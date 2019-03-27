Digital Trends
Save $400 when you grab this 15-inch 2018 MacBook Pro on Amazon

Anita George
Stock photo of 13 and 15 inch 2018 MacBook Pros
Apple Newsroom/Apple

Apple product devotees can now grab the latest MacBook Pro at a significant discount with Amazon’s current deal.

If you’re in the market for a new laptop, you may want to consider Amazon’s deal which gives customers a $400 discount on the 15-inch version of its 2018 MacBook Pro. And so instead of its original price of $2,800, you can get this MacBook Pro for $2,400.

While our review of the 2018 MacBook Pro wasn’t exactly a rave one, there were still a few praiseworthy features, including loud speakers and “an exquisite look and feel.” The hard drive performance was also found to be “top-tier.”

This particular version of the 2018 MacBook Pro, as featured on Amazon, offers a number of notable features such as a retina display, Thunderbolt 3 ports, a Touch Bar, 512GB SSD storage, and an Intel Core i7 processor. (It’s also worth noting that the $400 discount is only for the 15-inch, i7 processor, and 512GB version of this MacBook Pro. The other sizes and capacities have their own discounts.)

The LED-backlit retina display for this MacBook features a 2,880 x 1,800 resolution. The Thunderbolt 3 ports included with the 2018 MacBook Pro are expected to support up to 40Gb/s data transfers and up to two 5K displays. With these ports you should also be able to connect with eGPUs  and charge devices.

The Pro’s Touch Bar, has been touted by Apple as a more interactive replacement for those function keys that normally sit at the top of your keyboard. But as our reviewer noted, the feature is more gimmicky and pretty than functional. However, the Touch Bar’s presence does allow for another more useful tool: Apple’s Touch ID. And Touch ID’s ability to let you log in with your fingerprint almost makes up for the fact that the Touch Bar isn’t as useful as it could be.

And speaking of security, the 2018 MacBook Pro also comes with Apple’s T2 Chip which is expected to provide support for “secure boot and on-the-fly encrypted storage.”

This version of the 2018 MacBook Pro also offers 10 hours of battery life and runs on MacOS Mojave.

We need to mention that it’s unclear when Amazon’s $400 discount will end, as there is no end date displayed on its product listing page.

Amazon’s deals on Apple products aren’t just limited to MacBook Pro, however. If you’re not in the mood for a laptop and would prefer an iMac instead, Amazon has a pretty good deal for you. In fact, the online retailer is offering a 21-inch 4K display iMac at a $200 discount. And so, instead of paying $1,300, you can grab the latest iMac for only $1,099. This discounted iMac also features Thunderbolt 3 ports and an Intel Core i5 processor, and it runs on MacOS Mojave.

