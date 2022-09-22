 Skip to main content
AMD cuts GPU prices at just the right time to pull ahead of Nvidia

Monica J. White
By

AMD has just started lowering the list price of its Radeon RX 6000-series graphics cards. Spanning across the entire lineup, the price cuts are significant, and they are already beginning to come into effect.

This decision comes at a good time for AMD, but not so much for Nvidia.

AMD graphics cards prices versus Nvidia.
AMD/TechPowerUp

Soon enough, AMD will usher in the next generation of graphics cards by introducing the Radeon RX 7000-series — but before that happens, it has already lowered the MSRP of the still current-gen RX 6000-series.

The flagship Radeon RX 6950 XT dropped down to $949 from its initial $1,099 MSRP, but it’s still a much worse deal than the RX 6900 XT, now priced at just $699 and only 5% worse than its successor. The RX 6800 XT is now $599, followed by the RX 6800 at $549 and the RX 6750 XT at $419. The mid-to-entry-level cards also had their prices lowered, and now, the cheapest AMD GPU only costs $149.

New MSRP Old MSRP
RX 6950 XT $949 $1,099
RX 6900 XT $699 $999
RX 6800 XT $599 $649
RX 6800 $549 $579
RX 6750 XT $419 $549
RX 6700 XT $379 $479
RX 6650 XT $299 $399
RX 6600 $239 $379
RX 6500 XT 4GB $169 $199
RX 6400 $149 $159

The price cuts go a long way toward making the GPUs worth the money. This makes some of the best graphics cards more affordable than ever. The new prices can already be seen on some of the models seen on , and other retailers are probably going to follow soon.

Nvidia also sliced the MSRPs of its RTX 30-series GPUs a while back, so the two competitors are now, once again, matched. However, Nvidia has faced quite a lot of controversy in the past week or so, which makes these price cuts perfectly timed for AMD.

Although the hype around Nvidia is pretty high right now, just two days after the official announcement of its next-gen GPUs, many are disappointed by how expensive RTX 40-series has turned out to be — and Nvidia doesn’t seem eager to budge on the pricing issue. Now, AMD swoops in at just the right time to try to unload some of its RX 6000 stock at a lower price before it introduces RDNA 3. This was first reported by TechPowerUp.

The next-gen AMD Radeon RX 7000 graphics cards are set to release on November 3 — roughly three weeks after Nvidia launches RTX 4090, but most likely before the two versions of the RTX 4080 will hit. If AMD can price its next generation of graphics cards more reasonably than Nvidia has, it might win some business even from previous Nvidia enthusiasts.

