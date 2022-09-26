Apple has a bunch of new products coming, but not this year

Apple may have a lot coming our way in 2023, if the latest rumors are to be believed. We could see everything from a 15-inch MacBook Air to an M3 iMac to a VR headset. While this is exciting, it may mean that the end of the year will be left more bare, with no Apple event scheduled for October.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman dropped the report about the apparent lack of an Apple event in his weekly newsletter, Power On, over the weekend. Gurman is considered a highly accurate source for reports on future Apple products, so when he says there will be no Apple event next month, you can depend on it.

“Next year should be pretty jam-packed for Apple.” Gurman said in his newsletter. “Look for a 15-inch MacBook Air, new M3 iMac, the Mac Pro, updated HomePod, Reality Pro headset, and a larger iPad.” He also said there may be a combined Apple TV/HomePod device with a FaceTime camera built-in coming later next year.

A refreshed M3 iMac is particularly interesting for Apple watchers. Early 2021 saw the iMac get a complete redesign with the then-new M1 chip, and while Apple has redesigned the Mac Mini, MacBook Pro, and MacBook Air lineups since then, the iMac has been left behind.

Also of note was news of the much-anticipated AR/VR headset from Apple. This is supposedly going to be a lightweight but highly functional headset with a wraparound design and tons of cameras for hand tracking. Gurman earlier reported it would be called either Reality One or Reality Pro. It was originallyslated for October this year, but Apple analyst Ming Chi-Kuo suggested the release would be pushed to 2023, which lines up with what Gurman has said.

The HomePod is due for a refresh. Apple pulled the original 2018 HomePod and replaced it with the HomePod Mini in 2020. Audiophiles who loved the HomePod have been left in the lurch ever since.

An updated iPad is also due. Gurman says these will be larger than the current crop of iPads and the Pro models will include the M2 chip. We may see these quietly released in October without all the fanfare of an event. Gurman said there wasn’t enough to release next month to justify an entire event, so Apple will instead update its website with the new iPads and a new M2-powered MacBook Pro.

We’ll keep an eye on Apple’s site and let you know the moment we see new devices. We’ll all need to wait until next spring or summer to really find out what Apple has in store

for us.

