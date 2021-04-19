Thinking your tired old iMac is just about on its last legs and in need of a replacement? You are in luck, because Apple is on the cusp of pulling off the biggest iMac revamp in a decade, meaning the long wait for change is almost over.

At its Spring Loaded event tomorrow, the world’s biggest tech firm is widely expected to reveal a totally redesigned all-in-one desktop that brings the iMac into the modern era. The revamp covers nearly every base, from the chip running the device to the external design.

Let’s start on the inside. Last year, Apple began ditching Intel processors in its Macs and using its own Apple Silicon chips instead. The iMac has been left behind though, and its performance has been drastically overshadowed by the new MacBooks and Mac Mini.

Not for much longer, though. The new iMac will be the first to come with a brand-new Apple Silicon chip, massively boosting the performance you can expect while simultaneously keeping things much cooler thanks to the new chip’s improved efficiency. Apple has been working on the successor to the M1 chip in the MacBook Pro, and the chip inside the new iMac could potentially have as many as 16 high-performance cores and four high-efficiency cores. In other words, the difference will be night and day.

But unlike the MacBooks that launched in 2020, this will not simply be a new chip retrofitted into old chassis. No, the iMac’s entire design is set to undergo a radical change. Instead of the tapering curve on the rear of the device, expect to see a much flatter body reminiscent of the iPad Pro. That means squared-off sides and flat edges, much like Apple’s Pro Display XDR monitor.

On the front, Apple is planning to fit even larger displays into the iMac without increasing the size of the device itself. It will do this by slimming down the bezels around the edge of the display and removing the “chin” at the bottom entirely. A 23-inch model is heavily rumored (presumably to replace the current 21.5-inch version), and we could also see something around 29 or 30 inches across to replace the 27-inch iMac.

And that’s not all. Perhaps most interesting of all, leaker Jon Prosser has claimed the iMac will come in four new colors alongside the traditional silver: Space gray, rose gold, green, and sky blue — the same colors as the iPad Air. Reliable leaker L0vetodream has seemingly backed that up, posting an image of the Spring Loaded event invitation alongside a classic Apple ad showing the multicolored iMac G3.

All this is to say that tomorrow’s Spring Loaded show is going to be chock-full of exciting iMac news. After trundling along with the same design for a decade, the beleaguered computer is finally getting some love and attention. If you are in the market for a new iMac, you will want to pay close attention to the blockbuster event.

