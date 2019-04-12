Digital Trends
The best iMac accessories

These accessories will take your iMac to the next level

Tyler Lacoma
By
imac 5k 27 inch 2019 imac5k review 3
Dan Baker/Digital Trends

While an iMac does combine your computer display and hardware in one elegant package, it’s a little lacking when it comes to other accessories.

You may find that you need a reliable keyboard and mouse compatible with the iMac, or perhaps some extra ports and storage. Maybe you even want new ways to position or mount the iMac. Or maybe you just hate the Magic Mouse like we do. We’ve got you all covered, with these accessories below, whether you have an older version or one of the newest models.

Satechi USB 3.0 Hub

Satechi USB 3 Hub

One of the most annoying design features in the iMac is that the ports are primarily in the back. That makes them very difficult to reach — even with an open desk configuration. If it’s wall-mounted, it’s almost impossible.

One of the most important accessories you can get for your iMac is a front-facing hub, and we’re partial to this Satechi version. The aluminum design complements the iMac, and it includes 3 ports for USB 3.0, SD, and Micro SD. Plug it in, and you’re ready to go!

Twelve South MagicBridge Keyboard/Trackpad Combo

Twelve South MagicBridge Keyboard Trackpad Combo

There are a lot of keyboards you can choose that have great features and Mac compatibility. However, this particularly clever wireless keyboard allows you to connect Apple’s Magic Trackpads (more on these below) to either the right or the left of the Apple Magic Keyboard (available here.

As long as you have both accessories, you can connect them so they work together effortlessly. It’s a great accessory if you like hold your keyboard in your lap or just keep your desk setup a bit cleaner.

Apple Magic Trackpad 2

Apple Magic Trackpad 2

We said it once, and we’ll say it again. The Magic Mouse is a really bad mouse. The Magic Trackpad 2, however, is excellent. The Magic Trackpad 2 is an immense improvement on the original Trackpad, coming with a slimmer design, more durability, larger surface area, and better sensors. It’s a must-have if you’re familiar with MacBooks.

You can quickly set up this trackpad to work well with the iMac’s large screen at a speed and responsiveness that works for you. This trackpad is a great solution for those who want to avoid some of the wrist problems associated with mice, people who prefer a quieter, clickless method of navigating, or those who simply prefer using gestures in MacOS.

Logitech MX Master 2S Wireless Mouse

Logitech MX Master 2S Wireless Mouse

On the other hand, some users absolutely require a mouse for their computer activities. While there are a lot of great mice out there to choose from, this Logitech model is top-notch. It has a comfortable ergonomic design and a rechargeable battery that can last up to 70 days on a single charge. The light grey version pairs particularly well with an iMac setup.

The auto-shift scrolling wheel also makes high-speed scrolling and maneuvering a breeze. The mouse is designed to work on any surface, including glass, so a mousepad isn’t absolutely required. If you work on multiple computers at once, you can program the mouse to work between them interchangeably, too.

Satechi Aluminum Monitor Stand Hub

Satechi Aluminum Monitor Stand Hub

The iMac doesn’t really have any adjustment options when it comes to things like height. If you want you iMac to be higher for better visibility, you need to get a stand to put it on. Out of all the stands out there, we particularly like the Satechi model. It’s a beautiful aluminum design that matches the iMac, and it includes ingenious front-facing ports built right in, so it can also function as your hub.

This model includes an audio jack, USB 3.0 port, USB-C port, and SD/micro-SD port on the stand. A USB adapter is included for using older USB devices if necessary.

Twelve South iMac Stand

Twelve South iMac Stand

If you’re looking for something a little more unique, Twelve South also has an excellent iMac stand that includes a cubbyhole for built-in storage. Once the stand is attached, you can pop open the front panel to find two small shelves for storage, ideal for wallets, phones, AirPods, or anything else you want to keep near but out of the way. You can even run a USB hub from the back of the iMac through the back of the stand. This means you can have quicker access to ports without having a mess of cords on your desk.

The encapsulating stand is also adjustable, allowing you to raise your iMac up to four inches if necessary. You can choose between walnut or gunmetal for the framework.

Vivo Adapter VESA Mount Kit

Vivo Adapter VESA Mount Kit

Newer versions of the iMac are generally easier to mount to walls than old versions. However, this particular Vivo VESA mount comes with an adapter kit that means you can use it for an iMac model between late 2009 and current versions, which should cover just about everyone.

If you are in a situation where you really need your iMac mounted on a wall rather than freestanding, this is your best option. Everything you need for mounting is included, and the steel hardware is designed specifically for the iMac.

Western Digital 6TB My Book External Hard Drive

Western Digital 6TB My Book External Hard Drive

If you need an external hard drive specifically for your iMac, you probably need some serious and reliable storage. This 6TB WD drive is a perfect fit. It includes both Western Digital Backup software and compatibility with Time Machine to make sure your data stays safe.

Password protection that includes hardware-based encryption is included for an extra level of security as well. While the drive is designed to work with USB 3.0, it can also accommodate USB 2.0 connections if necessary. If your professional content ends up needing even more room, you can get the same drive model for up to 20GB, although this will raise the price as well.

Logitech Z623 2.1 Speaker System

Logitech Z623 2

Your iMac also deserves some great sound. iMacs have decent speakers themselves, but you may need some back-up if you really want to jam out at your desk.

If you are shopping for a new speaker system for your computer, this Logitech model gives remarkable sound for its price, thanks to the THX-certified 2.1 speaker system that includes a hefty subwoofer (designed for placement under your desk, preferably). The speakers offer 200 watts RMS/400 watts peak performance. There are also RCA and 3.5mm inputs for connecting other devices.

Twelve South Hidden Shelf “Backpack” for iMac

Twelve South Hidden Shelf Backpack for iMac

If your iMac enjoys an open desk arrangement, you may be looking for some extra storage space. This little mount attaches to the back of your iMac to create a small shelf back there. It’s ideal storage for external hard drives, wireless charging pads, MacBook or iPhone charging, and so on. The shelf can hold up to 3.5 pounds.

Gator Cases Creative Pro Tote Bag

Gator Cases Creative Pro Tote Bag

Sometimes you may need to literally pack up your iMac and take it with you for a particular project or transition. It’s not ideal, but it happens. In this case, you’ll need a tote bag like this one, which uses adjustable padded nylon and a foam block cradle to secure the image, as well as a hard panel sewn into the front of the bag to give the screen extra protection.

It’s rain resistant, and the bottom is protected with both rubber feet and PVC. For maximum protection, it’s the best iMac bag you can find.

