Digital Trends
Computing

This iPad Pro is at its lowest price ever thanks to Amazon Prime Day

Alex Blake
By
apple ipad pro 10 5 review screen on angle
Julian Chokkattu/Digital Trends

Amazon Prime Day has seen deep discounts across a huge range of Apple products, and the iPad Pro is no exception. Right now, you can get the previous generation 10.5-inch iPad Pro for a whopping $430 off, bringing it down to just $699. That’s by far the lowest price this particular model has ever been. And if you’re looking for something different like a new MacBook we’ve found a great deal for you.

This model is the Wi-Fi + Cellular edition, enabling you to access cellular data wherever you take it. It comes with 512GB of storage, a powerful A10X Fusion chip, and a Retina display with Apple’s ProMotion and True Tone technologies. ProMotion dynamically adjusts the display’s refresh rate based on what you’re doing, while True Tone changes the screen’s color temperature based on the surrounding ambient light.

Being the previous-generation model, this iPad also comes with a Touch ID button that lets you log in and verify purchases with your fingerprint. It also works with the first-generation Apple Pencil, although you have to buy that separately. You can get it in gold, rose gold, space gray, or silver.

If you were to buy the latest equivalent iPad Pro model, you’d be paying almost $1,220 — and that’s even with a Prime Day discount of $79. If you don’t mind missing out on a few features like a slightly newer processor and thinner bezels, getting the previous-gen iPad Pro for almost half the price is a superb deal.

Back when we originally reviewed this iPad Pro, we gave it 4.5 stars out of 5, praising almost every aspect of it and touting it as “the best tablet you can buy.” Grab this bargain and you absolutely won’t regret it.

We’ve also spotted some brilliant iPad bargains elsewhere. For instance, eBay is currently offering up to 50% off Apple products, including iPhones and MacBooks as well as iPads, so be sure to check that out if you want to save some cash on an Apple device or two.

We’ve also spotted an excellent deal on the latest 9.7-inch iPad. Right now, you can save $80 on this device, bringing its price down to $249. That gets you the 32GB Wi-Fi model, with an A10 Fusion chip, Touch ID button, and first-generation Apple Pencil compatibility.

Looking for more great stuff? Find more Prime Day deals on our curated deals page.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best keyboards for the iPhone
build 2018 future of windows timeline and sets scott guthrie executive vice president cloud enterprise at microsoft mem 4
Computing

Linux is now beating Windows on Microsoft’s own turf, and Azure is better for it

According to remarks by a developer at Microsoft, there are now more instances of Linux-based operating systems running on the company's Azure cloud platform than Windows-based ones.
Posted By Jonathan Terrasi
Alienware m15 Review
Deals

Alienware m15 headlines Dell’s gaming PC sale to take on Amazon’s Prime Day

If you're looking to save some money on a new gaming PC or laptop, you may want to skip Amazon's Prime Day for Dell's Cyber Monday in July event. As part of the sale, you can score up to $710 in savings on the Alienware m15.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
AMD Radeon RX 5700 and 5700 XT review
Computing

AMD says it duped Nvidia with a price fakeout, escalating a two-front chip war

According to a recent interview with Scott Herkelman of AMD's Radeon Business Unit, AMD successfully convinced Nvidia they would launch their new GPUs at a higher price than they did, sabotaging Nvidias RTX Super launch.
Posted By Jonathan Terrasi
Surface Pro 6 Review
Computing

Will the Surface Pro 7 ditch Intel chips for Qualcomm’s 5G support?

Microsoft might announce a new Surface Pro 7 towards the end of this year and according to new rumors, it might do with a new chip under the hood. Not an Intel chip though, but one from AMD, or even Qualcomm.
Posted By Jon Martindale
MacBook Air 2018
Computing

You can get a 2018 MacBook Air for just $999 with this latest deal from B&H

Other retailers like B&H are offering their own sweet laptop deals during Prime Day 2019. In fact, you can score a 13-inch 2018 MacBook Air with a Retina display at a $100 discount from B&H right now.
Posted By Anita George
Nvidia RTX 2060 Super and RTX 2070 Super review
Computing

Upgrade your gaming rig with our favorite graphics cards for every budget

If you're serious about games, a good graphics card is essential. There’s no one-size-fits-all option for graphics cards, but our recommendations can help you pick from the best graphics cards for your needs.
Posted By Jon Martindale
nvidia geforce rtx 2080 vs ti
Computing

Amazon Prime Day discounts makes upgrading to RTX graphics even more affordable

Looking to upgrade your graphics card? Today may be the day to do it, thanks to Amazon's Prime Day shopping event. Amazon is offering Prime members steep discounts off of GeForce RTX 2080 Ti, RTX 2080, or RTX 2070 graphics.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
AMD Ryzen 9 3900x
Computing

AMD or Intel? We take a look at the pros and cons of both processors

When it comes to selecting a CPU for your PC, there's no shortage of chips for you to choose from. With Ryzen, Threadripper, and Core i9 CPUs though, the AMD vs. Intel argument is muddier than ever.
Posted By Matthew S. Smith
Razer Deathadder Elite
Deals

The best mouse deals for Prime Day 2019: Razer, Logitech, and more

This year's big shopping event, Amazon Prime Day, offers some fantastic discounts on mice. We've scoured this year's sales and made picks for what we think are the best mice you can buy on Prime Day.
Posted By Luke Larsen
Aer Fit Pack 2 Backpack
Computing

Keep your portable computer safe and shiny with the best laptop bags for 2019

Choosing the right laptop bag is no easy feat -- after all, no one likes to second-guess themselves. Here are some of the best laptop bags on the market, from backpacks to sleeves, so you can get it right the first time around.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
best amazon prime day deals 2019
Deals

Amazon Prime Day 2019: Deals on Sony headphones, Apple iPads, and smartwatches

The best Amazon Prime Day deals have finally arrived. 4K TVs, Nintendo Switch bundles, iPads, and more are all on sale during this 48-hour stretch. Now is the time to find the savings you've been waiting for.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
apple macbook pro prime day 2019 deal 2016 featured
Computing

Amazon Prime Day deal slashes $200 off of this MacBook Pro

Amazon’s Prime Day deals have extended to Apple’s MacBook Pro, with deep discounts galore. You can save $200 on a 2018 MacBook Pro, making it a superb bargain if you’re in the market for a MacBook.
Posted By Alex Blake
Presidents; Day Sale
Deals

Walmart Prime Day sale: 4K TV, Apple Watch, and Nintendo Switch Deals

The Walmart Prime Day sale continues to go strong as the first day of Amazon's 48-hour deals event comes to a close. There are loads of great Apple Watch, Nintendo Switch, and 4K TV deals going on right now.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
high refresh rate pc gaming
Computing

Don't pay for that app! These top-notch screen recorders are absolutely free

Our list of the best free screen recorders showcases some of the top apps for capturing video on your computer - without paying for the feature. Whether you're in a business or on your own, take a look at the these options.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma