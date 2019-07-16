Share

Amazon Prime Day has seen deep discounts across a huge range of Apple products, and the iPad Pro is no exception. Right now, you can get the previous generation 10.5-inch iPad Pro for a whopping $430 off, bringing it down to just $699. That’s by far the lowest price this particular model has ever been. And if you’re looking for something different like a new MacBook we’ve found a great deal for you.

This model is the Wi-Fi + Cellular edition, enabling you to access cellular data wherever you take it. It comes with 512GB of storage, a powerful A10X Fusion chip, and a Retina display with Apple’s ProMotion and True Tone technologies. ProMotion dynamically adjusts the display’s refresh rate based on what you’re doing, while True Tone changes the screen’s color temperature based on the surrounding ambient light.

Being the previous-generation model, this iPad also comes with a Touch ID button that lets you log in and verify purchases with your fingerprint. It also works with the first-generation Apple Pencil, although you have to buy that separately. You can get it in gold, rose gold, space gray, or silver.

If you were to buy the latest equivalent iPad Pro model, you’d be paying almost $1,220 — and that’s even with a Prime Day discount of $79. If you don’t mind missing out on a few features like a slightly newer processor and thinner bezels, getting the previous-gen iPad Pro for almost half the price is a superb deal.

Back when we originally reviewed this iPad Pro, we gave it 4.5 stars out of 5, praising almost every aspect of it and touting it as “the best tablet you can buy.” Grab this bargain and you absolutely won’t regret it.

We’ve also spotted some brilliant iPad bargains elsewhere. For instance, eBay is currently offering up to 50% off Apple products, including iPhones and MacBooks as well as iPads, so be sure to check that out if you want to save some cash on an Apple device or two.

We’ve also spotted an excellent deal on the latest 9.7-inch iPad. Right now, you can save $80 on this device, bringing its price down to $249. That gets you the 32GB Wi-Fi model, with an A10 Fusion chip, Touch ID button, and first-generation Apple Pencil compatibility.

