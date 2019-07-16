Digital Trends
Amazon Prime Day deal slashes $200 off on this MacBook Pro

Alex Blake
If you’ve been looking to upgrade your MacBook, now might be the perfect time thanks to Prime Day deals on Apple devices. Right now Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Pro is almost $200 off right now, bringing its price down to an eye-popping low of just $1,100. If you want to spend a little less you can grab the 2018 13-inch MacBook Air for just $999 from B&H.

That absolute bargain bags you the 2018 model with a 2.3GHz Intel i5 processor with Turbo Boost up to 3.6GHz, 8GB of memory, a 128GB super-fast SSD and two Thunderbolt 3 ports. As well as that, you get a crisp Retina display, Apple’s superb Force Touch trackpad, plus the T2 Security Chip for extra on-device security.

Apple recently upgraded its entry-level 13-inch MacBook Pro to give it a slightly faster processor and the Touch Bar, which we suspect is why the 2018 model has been lowered to such a great price. If you’re not all that concerned about the Touch Bar and want the best price on a recent MacBook Pro you’ll find anywhere, this is still a great deal.

If you fancy upgrading to the 2019 13-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar, you’re in luck there too, as Amazon has knocked $110 off its price just for Prime Day. You can pick one up for $1,689, which is an excellent price for the latest MacBook Pro.

And if you just need the most power you can get in a MacBook Pro, the 2019 15-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar has had a hefty price cut of $240 for Prime Day. That drops its price to $2,559 and includes a monstrous Intel eight-core i9 processor, a 512GB SSD and powerful Radeon Pro 560X graphics card.

With so many MacBook Pro deals on Prime Day, now is the time to make a move if you’re in the market for a new Apple laptop.

Looking for a different laptop? You’ll want to head over to our round-up of the best laptop deals for Prime Day, which is stacked full of fantastic bargains and price cuts. For example, the HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 currently has a huge $625 off — when we reviewed it, we gave it a perfect score, an Editor’s Choice award, and called it a “pure joy to use” — so don’t miss out on that and other great Prime Day bargains.

