Amazon Prime members aren’t the only ones who can score awesome deals on laptops this week. In fact, you can avoid the Prime Day 2019 madness and still get yourself a decent discount on a late 2018 MacBook Air by checking out B&H’s latest deal.

B&H is offering a $100 off discount on a 13-inch 2018 MacBook Air. This discount brings the MacBook Air’s original price point of $1,099 down to just $999. With this deal, you’ll get the latest MacBook Air with 128GB of solid-state drive (SSD) storage, a Retina display, 8GB of RAM, and an eighth-generation Intel Core i5 dual-core processor. The Retina display on this MacBook Air has a 2,560 x 1,600 resolution and bezels that according to Apple, are 50% thinner than previous generations of the MacBook Air.

This MacBook Air also features a Touch ID fingerprint sensor, a larger Force Touch trackpad, and two Thunderbolt 3 ports. The Thunderbolt 3 ports also support DisplayPort, which in turn allows for the connection of up to two 4K displays at the same time. This particular deal is available in three different colors: gold, silver, and space gray.

We reviewed the 2018 MacBook Air last November, and we found a lot to like about it, including its incorporation of Touch ID, its loudspeakers, and an enhanced trackpad and keyboard. There were also a few disappointing drawbacks, however, such as a battery life we deemed to be “below average” and a somewhat dim display. Overall, we feel that the 2018 MacBook Air would be a good buy for those who are already Apple product/MacBook enthusiasts. Otherwise, customers who are willing to check out other brands may be better served by other Windows laptops.

Speaking of being open to other brands and operating systems, there are also tons of other great Prime Day deals on laptops. Brands like Dell, Alienware, Microsoft Surface, and HP are all offering deep discounts on their laptops, either through Amazon or on their own sites. In fact, you may want to check out HP’s current sale on its Spectre x360 laptops.

It’s unclear when the promotional discount for the 2018 MacBook Air from B&H will end, as an end date has not been posted on the product listing.

