This deal knocks $250 off the 13-inch MacBook Air with M1

For anyone seeking great Apple deals, Amazon has a big discount on the MacBook Air with M1 chip. Usually priced at $999, it’s down to $749 for a limited time only so you’re saving a massive $250 off the regular price aka 25%. This might not be the latest MacBook Air but it’s still very powerful and sure to help you get more done in the move. We’re thinking it’s a particularly good choice for students heading to class regularly. Want to know more? Let’s take a look.

Why you should buy the Apple MacBook Air M1

Back at launch, we called the Apple MacBook Air M1 “fast, fanless, and absolutely fantastic”. While it isn’t the fastest around anymore, it’s still fast. Its M1 chip has an 8-core CPU which is more than capable of getting a lot done. While on the best laptops for Windows might struggle with 8GB of memory, thanks to macOS, that’s plenty for getting stuff done.

The Apple MacBook M1 also has 256GB of SSD storage and a gorgeous 13.3-inch Retina display. The screen offers more vibrant colors than most, along with sharp and clear text. There’s also True Tone technology which automatically adjusts the display to the color temperature of your environment for a more natural viewing experience. It’s a real highlight. Running without a fan means the laptop is super quiet too, while you still gain up to 18 hours of battery life so it’s good to go all day long. It’s easily one of the best MacBooks for most people, even if it isn’t the very latest technology.

If you haven’t used macOS before, you’ll be impressed at how great the performance is with the Apple MacBook Air M1. It wakes instantly from sleep, makes it simple to browse online, type up documents, and much more. It’s perfect for taking to class or on your commute.

Ordinarily priced at $999, you can buy the Apple MacBook Air M1 for $749 at Amazon saving you a huge $250. Sure to be popular, this is a great way to get a MacBook for less. Check it out now before the deal ends soon.

