Apple’s 15-inch MacBook Air just got an unprecedented price cut

Jennifer Allen
Apple's 15-inch MacBook Air seen from above and the side.
Luke Larsen / Digital Trends

Best Buy has one of the pick of the Apple deals today, with $200 off the latest Apple MacBook Air 15-inch laptop with M2 chip. Usually priced at $1,299, it’s down to $1,099 for a limited time only, easily making this one of the best laptop deals available at the moment. If you have a My Best Buy membership, you even save an extra $50 bringing it down to $1,049. Sure to be popular with mostly everyone, let’s take a quick look at what to expect from it.

Why you should buy the 15-inch MacBook Air

One of the best MacBooks around, the Apple MacBook Air M2 is best described as “what Apple has always wanted”. It offers the latest M2 chip which has an 8-core CPU and up to 10-core GPU to ensure phenomenal performance with whatever you plan to do with it. Promising to be up to 40 percent faster for editing videos than previous models, it’s a powerful system backed up by 8GB of memory and 256GB of SSD storage. It manages to be so powerful while being very portable.

Portability is courtesy of its lightweight design that is incredibly thin. It also offers up to 18 hours of battery life so it’ll last you all day long without a hitch. That’s impressive going for such power. Even the display is great with a 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display that has 500 nits of brightness and P3 wide color support so you get truly vibrant images and fantastic detail. Above it is a 1080p FaceTime HD webcam for taking calls while the three-microphone array ensures you can be heard clearly as well. A six-speaker system is great for watching movies or simply listening to folk.

For looks and practicality, there’s also a backlit Magic Keyboard and Touch ID support for extra security. Somehow, despite all the great performance, the MacBook Air M2 is completely fanless so it’s quiet too. Impressive, right? It’s the ideal system for taking to class or on your commute, offering all you could possibly need.

Usually priced at $1,299, the MacBook Air M2 is down to $1,099 for a limited time only at Best Buy. My Best Buy members save an extra $50 so it comes down to $1,049. Likely to be very popular, you won’t want to miss out on this deal. Check it out now before the deal ends very soon.

