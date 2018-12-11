Digital Trends
Looking for an Apple MacBook below $900? Woot has you covered

Michael Archambault
If you are looking for a great deal on an Apple MacBook, Amazon’s Woot is offering a selection of the mid-2017 models for as low as $810. Currently available in silver, rose gold, and space gray, the machines are marked down and offer Intel Core m3 CPUs with 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD for storage. While nowhere near the fastest machines on the market, shoppers looking for an affordable entry into the world of Mac might be able to do so thanks to this latest deal.

Packed with Intel’s seventh-generation Kaby Lake Core M3 processor and 8GB of DDR3 RAM, these 12-inch MacBooks are ideal for travelers on the go who don’t require much horsepower under the hood. While we wouldn’t recommend picking up one of these machines for Photoshop or Final Cut X, these mini-machines are great for browsing the web, typing up documents, listening to music, and staying in contact with family and friends.

The slower Intel M3 processor doesn’t mean that you won’t find some greatness in these machines; they pack Apple’s high-resolution 12-inch LED-backlit retina displays with a native resolution of 2,304 x 1,440 and 256GB of NVMe-type SSD storage for your multimedia collection on the go. Additionally, you will find an Intel HD graphics chip, Bluetooth 4.0, and 802.11a/b/g/n/ac Wi-Fi inside.

If you are looking for the ultimate in portability and don’t require much from your machine, this MacBook might be a great option. We don’t recommend the standard MacBook for anyone with a resource-intensive workflow, those who might feel limited by a smaller 12-inch display, or, due to the machine’s abysmal 480p webcam, anyone who lives via video conferences. Lastly, the MacBook has a single USB-C port and headphone jack, so anyone seeking a plethora of external wired connections might need to find a deal elsewhere.

If you need something with more horsepower under the keyboard, at the time of writing this article, B&H is still offering its latest promotion, up to $1,200 off new mid-2017 MacBook Pros. For those interested in Woot’s MacBook deal, purchases can also be made through Amazon where it still has the gold variation available.

