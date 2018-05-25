Apple rejection means you can’t play Steam games on your iPhone after all

Share

The Steam Link application that makes it possible for mobile gamers to stream their PC games to their tablet, smartphone, or connected TV, will remain an Android exclusive for now, as Apple has rejected its release on the App Store. Valve claims that Apple did initially approve the application, but has since rejected it, claiming that “business conflicts” meant it did not comply with app guidelines.

Not to be confused with the Steam Link streaming hub that Valve released in 2015, the Steam Link app was designed to offer a similar functionality, but for Android and iOS devices. While it is available on the Google Play store in beta form, it’s nowhere to be found on Apple’s App Store, because despite an earlier approval, it’s been rejected. Valve appealed the ruling, but it was rejected once again.

“On Monday, May 7th, Apple approved the Steam Link app for release,” Valve said in a statement. “On Wednesday, May 9, Valve released news of the app. The following morning, Apple revoked its approval citing business conflicts with app guidelines that had allegedly not been realized by the original review team.”

This was a surprise to Valve, as Apple already has several streaming applications on the App Store, including LogMeIn and GoToMyPC, as Ars Technica points out. It went on to explain to Apple in an appeal that the app does not allow any sort of direct purchases, but is merely designed as a way to stream games over the local network from a connected Windows PC.

“Ultimately, that appeal was denied leaving the Steam Link app for iOS blocked from release,” Valve said. “The team here spent many hours on this project and the approval process, so we’re clearly disappointed. But we hope Apple will reconsider in the future.”

It’s possible that Apple didn’t like the idea of iOS users having access to so many Steam games through its own hardware, potentially diverting sales away from the App Store, where almost half of all revenue is derived from game purchases.

Apple has made no official statement on why it may have rejected the Steam Link app, or whether it will reconsider its inclusion on the App Store in the future. For now, it seems, iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV users will be without the ability to stream Steam games to their respective devices.

