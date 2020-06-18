The Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) is one of Apple’s biggest annual events, but this year it’ll be held entirely online. If you want to follow along to check out all the product announcements and latest software news, here is how to do it.

How to watch WWDC 2020

The event kicks off at 10 a.m. PT on June 22 with the main keynote presentation. There are lots of ways to tune in. You can stream the show at apple.com, on YouTube, by using the Apple Developer app or website, and on the Apple TV app. A live video of the presentation will be embedded in this article as soon as it is available, so make sure to check back regularly.

After the keynote, at 2 p.m. PT, Apple will start its Platforms State of the Union address, which takes a deeper look at how MacOS, iOS, iPadOS, watchOS, and tvOS have developed over the last year. This will be available to stream on the Apple Developer app and website.

Throughout the week, Apple will host more than 100 engineering sessions. Each of these will go in-depth on a topic, showing developers how to use all the latest and upcoming features in Apple’s operating systems to build or improve their apps. Videos will be posted at 10 a.m. PT each day during the week and will be available on the Apple Developer app and website.

Developers will also be able to attend virtual one-on-one sessions with Apple engineers. These will be by appointment only and are particularly useful for developers who have a certain question or problem in mind.

Finally, a new addition this year are Apple Developer Forums. More than 1,000 Apple engineers will be in attendance to answer questions posted by the community. Anyone can view the questions and answers, but only Apple Developer Program members can ask new questions.

What to expect at WWDC 2020

The Mac is expected to have a large presence at WWDC, with the long-rumored switch to ARM processors potentially in the cards. Elsewhere, Apple may preview new devices, including a redesigned iMac, Tile-like Bluetooth trackers called AirTags, and over-ear headphones called either StudioPods or AirPods Studio.

Apple uses WWDC to preview upcoming versions of its operating systems, and this year will be no different. You can also expect to see all the new features in iOS 14, iPadOS14, macOS 10.16, watchOS 7, and tvOS 14.

We will have all the details on everything Apple announces as it happens, so check back throughout the event for more info.

