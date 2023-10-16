The Asus Chromebook Plus is down to $399 — is it worth it?

Chromebooks are much more than just cheap laptops, as evidenced by the base price of this Asus Chromebook Plus 2-in-1. Right now it’s on sale for $399, but it’s normally $499. Even at a nice $100 discount, that price is on the higher end for a Chromebook. So what makes it worth that much? If you’re considering buying a Chromebook over a laptop, read ahead to see what the advantages and disadvantages are of the ChromeOS system.

Why you should buy the Asus Chromebook Plus 2-in-1

The first thing to note is that Chromebooks don’t necessarily have weak components. Chromebooks certainly can get very cheap, which is attractive to a lot of students or casual users who want the laptop design for under $200. That doesn’t mean that there is anything inherent in the Chromebook design that limits their power. If you’re considering this Chromebook, know that you can get similar power and functionality in a laptop of the same price. The main difference is whether you want to use a Windows operating system or ChromeOs.

Let’s run over the specs of this Chromebook quickly, to show how it’s comparable to a laptop. It has an AMD Ryzen 3 processor, AMD Radeon graphics card, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It has a 14-inch screen that runs at a surprisingly high resolution of 1920 x 1200. It’s also a 2-in-1, so you can flip it around and use it like a tablet. These are all very similar specs to some of the best student laptop deals in this price range. For that reason we can answer the main question here: Yes, the Asus Chromebook Plus 2-in-1 is worth the money.

Whether or not you buy this Chromebook will likely come down to personal preference. When comparing a Chromebook vs. a laptop, which sounds more appealing? Do you like the app-style simplicity and the cloud saving aspects of ChromeOS? Or do you like the control and flexibility of a traditional operating system?

Right now, Chromebook deals have brought the Asus Chromebook Plus 2-in-1 down to $399 from its usual price of $499. If you prefer ChromeOS but want a machine capable of competing with your average budget laptop, this is the deal for you.

