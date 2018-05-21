Stop your PC's vow of silence with these tips on how to fix audio problems

Whenever people update to the latest version of Windows 10 they find a lot to appreciate. Unfortunately, big updates can also bring with them new problems and some of the most common, are audio related. Those issues can leave people unable to play videos, use certain apps, or hear anything at all from their speakers.

That’s not fun, especially when learning your way around the OS’ new features, so let’s do some troubleshooting. Here are the ways you can fix Windows 10 audio issues to remove the dreaded sound of silence.

Check your output device

If you don’t have any sound at all, it could be something as simple as Windows trying to output sound to an old device, like some headphones you forgot are plugged in, or a bluetooth speaker that’s just not turned on right now. To make sure Windows is trying to send sound to the right device, you need to check your output.

Step 1: Click the small up arrow in the bottom right hand corner of your screen, next to the clock and calendar.

Step 2: Right-click the small speaker icon, and select “Open Sound Settings.”

Step 3: In the settings menu, look to the top-entry that reads, “Choose your output device.” Use the drop-down menu to make sure that your correct device is selected, whether that’s your speakers or a connected set of headphones. While you’re there, double check that the volume isn’t at zero either.