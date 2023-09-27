Best 4K monitor deals: Get a high-resolution screen for $230

If you’re searching monitor deals for something a bit more high-end like a 4K monitor, we’ve got all the best 4K monitor deals lined up below. A combination of regular 4K monitors and gaming screens, there are options here for every budget. Each will be a great way of enhancing your time in front of your PC or Mac. Here’s the pick of the bunch.

LG 27-inch 4K monitor — $230, was $350

LG makes some of the best monitors around and such great quality extends to its 4K monitor range. The 27-inch monitor has a 3840 x 2160 resolution as expected. It also has VESA DisplayHDR 400 which provides better color and more natural light and shadow. There’s also DCI-P3 95% coverage of the color spectrum. AMD FreeSync support ensures smoother gaming too along with better input lag and limited screen tearing.

Dell 32-inch 4K Monitor — $300, was $380

With a sizeable 32-inch screen, the Dell 32-inch 4K Monitor looks great. It has 99% sRGB across wide viewing angles with an improved screen-to-body ratio thanks to its ultra-thin bezels. AMD FreeSync technology makes it reliable for some gaming while the monitor has two HDMI ports and a DisplayPort 1.2 as well. Best suited for working purposes due to its 60Hz refresh rate, the Dell 32-inch 4K Monitor is still pretty versatile right down to its Picture-by-Picture and Picture-in-Picture modes.

Lenovo ThinkVision 27-inch 4K Monitor — $499, was $769

The Lenovo ThinkVision 27-inch Monitor is designed with graphic editing in mind. It has pre-calibrated accuracy with a dual wide color gamut of 99.1% DCI-P3 and 99.5% Adobe RGB. It also has VESA Display HDR 400 support with a wide IPS screen for easy viewing. Alongside all that, you also get Thunderbolt support with four inputs and four outputs, while there’s a USB Hub with 5 Gbps USB data, 100W power delivery, and a KVM. It’s well-suited for creative professionals.

Dell 32-inch 4K Gaming Monitor — $600, was $800

Ideal for gamers, the Dell 32-inch 4K Gaming Monitor offers up to 144Hz refresh rate whether you use the two HDMI 2.1 ports provided or the DisplayPort 1.4 that’s available. With a response time as low as 1ms in gray to gray, it’s ideal for gaming. Alongside Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro support, there’s VESA DisplayHDR 600 along with a wide color coverage of DCI-P3 95%. As with other Dell monitors, you can still enjoy Picture in Picture or Picture by Picture too.

Samsung M80C 32-inch 4K Monitor — $600, was $700

The Samsung M80C 32-inch Smart Tizen 4K Monitor can be used as an all-in-one entertainment device as you can watch TV through streaming apps and the monitor without needing any other devices. Alongside that, you can use Samsung Gaming Hub for streaming games from major streaming partners, again without needing a PC or console. As standard, it has Adaptive Picture and Adaptive Sound+ so it automatically adjusts the screen brightness and sound for your environment, while there are USB-C, USB-A and HDMI ports for hooking up all your devices.

Samsung Odyssey G7 28-inch 4K Gaming Monitor — $600, was $800

Samsung makes some of the best 4K monitors with the Samsung Odyssey G7 28-inch 4K Gaming Monitor a particular highlight. It offers all the key essentials for a great gaming experience. Its IPS panel supports HDR400 while it has a 144Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time. Variable refresh rates are possible thanks to Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro which also cuts down on tears, stuttering, and screen lag. Easy to set up with different options for different game genres, the Samsung Odyssey G7 28-inch 4K Gaming Monitor also allows you to stream shows with no need for additional devices while auto source switch+ means it always adjusts to whatever device you’re currently using.

Samsung 49-inch Odyssey Neo G9 4K Curved Gaming Monitor — $1,400, was $2,200

The Samsung 49-inch Odyssey Neo G9 Curved Gaming Monitor is an incredibly impressive gaming monitor. It’s huge with a 49-inch screen and a 1000R curvature which means you’re truly wrapped up in the action. Alongside that are impressive stats and features like Mega DCR Dynamic Contrast Ratio and a Quantum Mini LED display that looks phenomenal. Quantum HDR2000 ensures truly exceptional picture quality while there’s a 240Hz refresh rate and a speedy 1ms response time. Also, full adaptive G-Sync and FreeSync Premium Pro support means you’ll never miss out on anything great here. Effectively as wide as two 27-inch QHD monitors sitting side by side, it’s hard to downplay just how good the Samsung 49-inch Odyssey Neo G9 Curved Gaming Monitor looks.

Samsung 55-inch Odyssey Ark 4K Curved Gaming Monitor — $2,500, was $3,000

The ultimate and best gaming monitor around right now, the Samsung 55-inch Odyssey Ark 4K Curved Gaming Screen is going to be overkill for most gamers but if you can afford it, you need it. The screen is so vast that you can turn it so that it works in cockpit view proving super useful for certain types of games. It has a 165Hz refresh rate while there’s also a 1ms response time and variable refresh rate support with AMD FreeSync Premium Pro. Quantum Mini-LED technology means it looks gorgeous while sound is improved through Dolby Atmos and Sound Dome technology to truly immerse you in the action. Think of it as like your own gaming theater and you’re not far off with the 1000R curved screen providing such an immersive time. Most people won’t have the space or money but if you can afford it, the Samsung 55-inch Odyssey Ark 4K Curved Gaming Screen is truly spectacular.

Editors' Recommendations