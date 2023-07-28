So, you got yourself a shiny new desktop or laptop. Congratulations. Now it’s time to start thinking about some of the accessories you’ll need, and we’re not just talking about a good keyboard and mouse combo. For instance, you might consider the best 4K monitor deals because it’s super helpful to have an extra monitor even if you’re not using the computer for work or productivity tasks. The extra monitor allows you to keep additional content onscreen, like Discord, a browser window open to YouTube or your favorite streaming platform, or some other activity. You can continue working, gaming, or browsing on the main display, while the rest is still visible on the secondary display. To do this, you’ll want to check out some of the best monitor deals out there.

Today’s best 4K monitor deals

There’s a lot to choose from, but if you want to utmost quality and best visual experience you can opt for a 4K ultra-HD monitor. And yes, if you must know, there are 5k monitors available, too. Like a 4K TV, they’re designed to display ultra-high-resolution content at a solid framerate, usually 60 frames per second or above — 120Hz is the sweet spot. To help out a little, and help you sift through the vast selection, we’ve rounded up the best 4K monitor deals, all in one place.

Are 4K monitors worth it?

You might be wondering is 4K monitors are really worth it? After all, computer media and experiences are mostly different than anything you’ll encounter on your average TV. But here’s the thing, computers have access to a much larger array of resolutions, including high and ultra-high resolutions. Moreover, computers benefit from much smoother refresh rates, sometimes in excess of 120Hz — 120 frames per second. That means you get a much smoother picture, a much better experience — especially while gaming — and frankly, there’s nothing quite like it. Plus, the higher the supported resolution the higher you can crank the quality of your desktop and laptop visuals, provided they support higher resolutions.

What is the best size for a 4K monitor?

It really depends on what you’re using the monitor for and what activities you plan to partake in. For example, if you’re gaming or watching movies, the larger the display the better. If you’re just going to be doing busywork and need enough screen real estate for a couple of browser windows then you can get by with a smaller monitor. For gamers, we always recommend looking at ultra-wide and curved displays because they’re more immersive. In regards to size, the sweet spot is really anything about 27-inches or above. Ideally, you want 32-inches or so, that way you can use a single monitor with split windows to have multiple things going on at a time. Things get even better if you decide to expand with an extra monitor or two.

It’s worth noting that our list of the best monitors includes displays that are all 27-inches in size or larger.

What should you look for in a 4K monitor?

The list of monitor features worth considering is quite long, but in general, the top factors to compare between options is the monitor size per price, the maximum supported resolution, and the refresh rate — which also determines the maximum frame rate. You might also consider the style of monitor such as regular flat panel versus curved or ultra-wide. Some power users prefer a dual-monitor setup over a single ultrawide.

To make the decision, think about what you’ll be doing most with the monitor. For instance, if you’re going to use the monitor for remote work, but you’ll also be gaming on the same computer and display, you’ll want to choose based on the high-performance activity — gaming is going to require a lot better specs. This insane dual-PC desktop, for example, deserves a high-class monitor to go with it otherwise you’re never going to get the full experience.

If you’d like more in-depth guidance you can always see how we test monitors to compare our process here at Digital Trends’ and learn what we look for when reviewing various models.

When is the best time to shop for 4K monitor deals?

Almost everyone knows that the holiday shopping season is a great time to find deals on the latest electronics and a wide variety of products. Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and the retail shopping season sees some of the lowest prices all year — or are they? Believe it or not, there are other shopping events, and sometimes you may even find cheaper prices throughout the year.

Amazon Prime Day is a perfect example which happens earlier in the year, and it’s not just Amazon participating. Other retailers like Walmart, Best Buy, and beyond also offer incredible prices to compete with the e-commerce giant. But if you’re vigilant, you’ll also find low prices scattered throughout the year, just like the ones listed above. Don’t be afraid to shop the deals you see today because they’re often just as low, if not lower, than the holiday shopping season prices.

Editors' Recommendations