Best Chromebook Black Friday deals on HP, Lenovo, and more

If you want to buy a Windows laptop but don’t really want to spend the hundreds of dollars required to get something good, Chromebooks are the perfect alternative. Because ChromeOS is a much more lightweight operating system, it doesn’t eat up as many resources as Windows does. That means that the same hardware under the hood can provide more functionality than it would on a Windows laptop, which helps bring the price down. To pile on to that, there are some great Black Friday deals you can take advantage of that will bring the price down even further.

Best HP Chromebook Black Friday Deals

The HP 15.6-Inch Chromebook with a colorful desktop background displayed.
HP

Chromebook has some good deals on budget Chromebooks if you’re looking for that, and they’re usually smaller in size, so they’re easier to carry around. These are great if you’re just looking for something basic to get online and want to keep your purchases budget-friendly.

  • HP Chromebook 14 —
  • HP Chromebook x360 14 —
  • HP Chromebook x360 13 —
  • HP Chromebook x360 14 —
  • HP Chromebook 15 —

Best Lenovo Chromebook Black Friday Deals

Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 3 11-inch Chromebook in convertible mode with stylus.
Lenovo

Lenovo has a slightly wider range of Chromebook choices, especially if you’re looking for something a little bit fancier. That said, Lenovo certainly has some budget-friendly Chromebooks as well, so it really depends on what you’re looking for in the long run.

  • IdeaPad Slim 3 Chromebook 14 —
  • IdeaPad Flex 3i Chromebook 15 —
  • Chromebook Duet 3 11 —
  • Chromebook Duet 5 13 —
  • IdeaPad Flex 5i Chromebook Plus Gen 7 Intel 14 —

Other Chromebook Black Friday Worth Shopping

A red Samsung Galaxy Chromebook opened on a table.
Samsung

While HP and Lenovo have some of the widest selection of Chromebook deals, there a few other great deals that you can pick up. In particular, if you’d like something a bit more high-end, the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 is a good option to go for.

  • Acer Chromebook 315 —
  • Acer Chromebook 317 —
  • Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 —

