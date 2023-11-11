 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Best Black Friday MacBook deals: Get an Apple laptop from $505

Noah McGraw
By
Digital Trends Best Black Friday MacBook Deals
Digital Trends

MacBooks are fantastic laptops for students, professionals and casual users. There are a wide variety of MacBooks, including some cheaper options and some very expensive options. Of course, all MacBooks come with the Apple price tag, so it’s smart to buy a new one during Black Friday deals. We’ve collected the best MacBook deals currently available from a wide variety of retailers. You’ll find them below organized by style and chipset.

Best MacBook Air Black Friday deals

Apple's 15-inch MacBook Air placed on a desk.
Luke Larsen / Digital Trends

The MacBook Air has been a favorite of students and casual users for many years. It started out as a more budget-friendly and portable option when compared to the Pro line, but it’s gotten significantly more powerful over the years. We’ve found discounts on version that have the M1 chip and the M2 chip, so you can pick your power level.

  • MacBook Air 2020 M1 Chip —
  • MacBook Air M2 Chip —

Best MacBook Pro (M2) Black Friday deals

A MacBook Pro M2 sits on a wooden table with a nice bokeh background.
Apple

Buying an older MacBook is a good way to save some money. The discounts and deals on the M2 model are a bit easier to find than the M3. There are a few different combinations of components to choose from too.

  • 13-inch MacBook Pro 2022 M2 —
  • 16.2-inch 2023 MacBook Pro 2023 M2 Pro —

Best Refurbished MacBook Black Friday deals

A MacBook Pro running macOS Monterey on a bed.
Alex Blake / Digital Trends

There is absolutely nothing wrong with buying a refurbished MacBook. While nothing beats the feeling of opening a brand new box of tech, refurbished laptops work just as well as brand new ones and have significantly smaller price tags.

  • 13.3-inch MacBook Air —
  • 2019 13-inch MacBook Air —
  • 2019 16-inch MacBook Pro —
  • 2020 13.3-inch MacBook Air with M1 —

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Noah McGraw
Noah McGraw
Noah is a Portland-based writer and editor focusing on digital commerce. In his spare time he enjoys riding and fixing old…
Best Black Friday Gaming Laptop Deals: Cheapest prices today
Digital Trends Best Black Friday Gaming Laptop Deals

With the big event coming up fast, we're spotting some early Black Friday deals already. There are some great discounts on gaming laptops in particular if you simply can't wait any longer to make a purchase. Below we've picked out some awesome Black Friday gaming laptop deals with something for nearly every budget and including all the biggest names in the field. Let's guide you through the deals now.
Today's Best Black Friday Gaming Laptop Deals
HP Victus 15 (Intel) -- $550, was $900

The HP Victus 15 is one of the cheapest gaming laptops in the market, but it still provides decent performance with the latest 13th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card, and 8GB of RAM. With these specifications, you can play today's most popular games, but you'll have to go with low to medium graphic settings for the more demanding titles. The gaming laptop is also equipped with a 15.6-inch Full HD screen with a 144Hz refresh rate, and a 512GB SSD with Windows 11 Home pre-loaded.

Read more
We found a laptop that’s $5,470 off in Lenovo’s early Black Friday Sale
A man works at a Lenovo ThinkPad P16 mobile workstation set up on a desk with two external monitors connected.

With Black Friday often come some of the best laptop deals of the year, and that’s certainly the case at Lenovo right now. The workstation-class ThinkPad P16 laptop is marked down a massive $5,470 today, bringing its price down from nearly $10,000 to a much more reasonable Black Friday price of $4,469. This laptop is absolutely loaded with specs, surpassing most of the best laptops and even many of the best desktop computers. Free shipping is included with this deal, which isn’t likely to last long, so click over to Lenovo now to save while you can.

Why you should buy the Lenovo ThinkPad P16 mobile workstation
Lenovo has been making quality computers for decades and currently finds itself considered among the best laptop brands. Its ThinkPad lineup is one of its most versatile, offering laptops at a range of price points for different needs. The ThinkPad P16 mobile workstation is going to sit on the upper end of those needs, as it’s packed with specs. It has an Intel i9 processor and a whopping 128GB of RAM, as well as 4TB of internal solid state storage capacity. These are the kind of specs you should be looking for if you’re trying to fit into the workflows of architectures, visual effects, and other professional-level environments that aim to push everyday laptops beyond their limits.

Read more
The 13 best early Black Friday deals you can shop this weekend
Digital Trends Best Black Friday Deals

Even though Black Friday is still a couple of weeks away, we're already starting to see a lot of great deals on several different types of products. So, if you can't wait for the upcoming Black Friday and need to grab a few things now, we've collected some of our favorite deals across products and budget ranges to make your life a little bit easier. Below, you'll find deals on cordless vacuums, laptops, TVs, headphones, and phones, so it's a great collection of stuff that we think you'll find useful and want to grab. That said, if you can't find what you want, be sure to check our main Black Friday deals page for even more great offers.
Wyze Cordless Stick Vacuum -- $98, was $150

While budget cordless vacuum cleaners can sometimes not be that great, we found the Wyze Cordless Stick Vacuum to be surprisingly good for its price point. At just 2.8 pounds of weight, it's light enough that you won't feel like you're doing a workout every time you use it, and it is great for those who might have issues with arm weakness. Just because it's light doesn't mean it's not powerful, though, with two motors providing 24,000 pascals of suction, which is quite a lot at this price. It also has a HEPA filter to keep the air you breathe clean while vacuuming, which is impressive, but sadly, it does have a big downside in that it only lasts for about 50 minutes of vacuuming. That's not necessarily a dealbreaker, and you can buy a backup battery, but it's an important thing to note.

Read more