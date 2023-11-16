 Skip to main content
Best router Black Friday deals on mesh networks and Wi-Fi 6 routers

Even if your router is only four or five years old, it might be time for an upgrade, given the recent advances in router tech, such as Wi-Fi 6, which has become much more prominent. The same also applies to mesh routers, which have more advanced technology that can handle multiple connected devices, such as smart lights, home security systems, phones, and so forth. Of course, you don’t have to pay a lot of money to grab yourself a new router, and there are even some great Black Friday deals you can take advantage of that will save you a little bit of extra cash. We’ve collected some of our favorite deals on routers below, but be sure to check back regularly as we update with newer and better deals.

Best Router Black Friday Deals

The TP-Link Archer AXE7800 tri-band Wi-Fi 6E router in a room.
TP-Link

Routers are a great option if you don’t have a large home or need to cover a lot of square footage, and putting them near you means that you get much better speeds and lower latency when connecting through Wi-Fi. Of course, that may not always be an option, so it’s important to know what sort of capacity and speeds routers can do. Most routers will have an “AX” followed by a set of numbers that dictates the maximum speed it can reach, and the rule of thumb is generally that this maximum speed only applies when you’re really close to the router, so the further out you go, the less speed you’ll get. It’s not perfect, but generally more powerful routers that can hit higher speeds will be able to connect at higher speeds further away, although its always best to check the actual real-world performance of a router before taking the plunge.

  • TP-Link Archer AX20 AX1800 —
  • Linksys Max-Stream AX1800 —
  • NETGEAR AX1800 —
  • Linksys AX3000 Mesh —
  • NETGEAR Nighthawk AX2400 —
  • NETGEAR Nighthawk AX4200 —
  • Linksys Hydra Pro 6 —
  • ASUS AX5700 —
  • NETGEAR Nighthawk AX5400 —
  • ASUS ROG Rapture GT-AX11000 Pro —

Best Mesh Router Black Friday Deals

The Eero 6+ AX3000 Dual-Band Mesh Wi-Fi 6 System (3-pack) on green steps.
Eero

Mesh routers, on the other hand, are a great option if you do have a lot of space to cover and there are a lot of devices that need to connect to the internet across that space. They can help a lot with things such as Wi-Fi dead spots, and most of them are very modular and can have several base stations, so you don’t have to stick to the two or three that come in a pack. However, again, you should always check how much a system can support before taking the plunge.

  • TP-Link Deco M5 Mesh WiFi System 3 pack —
  • Google Wifi Mesh Router (AC1200) 3 pack —
  • NETGEAR Nighthawk Mesh WiFi 6 System AX1800 —
  • TP-Link Deco X20 WiFi 6 Mesh System 3 pack —
  • eero Pro 6 AX4200 3 pack —
  • TP-Link Deco AX4300 Pro 3 pack —
  • NETGEAR Nighthawk AX3600 3 pack —
  • Google Nest WiFi Pro 6E 3 pack —
  • NETGEAR Orbi Whole Home Tri-band Mesh WiFi 6 System 2 pack —
  • Linksys Atlas Pro 6 AX5400 3 pack —
  • NETGEAR Orbi 650 Series AX3000 3 pack —
  • NETGEAR Orbi 850 Series AX6000 3 pack —

