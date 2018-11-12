Digital Trends
Best Buy is offering the Google Pixelbook for just $699 on Black Friday

Chuong Nguyen
If you need something a bit more premium than some of the cheaper, entry-level Chromebooks on the market, then you may want to take a look at Best Buy come this Black Friday. As part of the retailer’s holiday sale, Google’s Pixelbook will be $300 off, taking its price from $999 to just $699.

The savings is only valid on Google’s base Pixelbook configuration and doesn’t apply to models with upgraded specifications. This means that the model that will be on sale will come with a 7th-Generation Intel Core i5 processor, along with 8GB of RAM and 128GB storage. At $699, this is one of the lowest prices we’ve seen for the Pixelbook, and according to Chrome Unboxed, the deal comes with three months of free YouTube TV for new subscribers. Best Buy’s pricing is valid between November 22 and 24.

If you need more storage, Best Buy does offer the 256GB Pixelbook model for $1,199 and a high-end model with 512GB of storage, 16GB RAM, and an Intel Core i7 processor for $1,649, though neither of these models were discounted on Best Buy’s published Black Friday advertisement. None of the Pixelbook models ship with the pen, so digital artists and note-takers who want to ink should budget an extra $99 for the Pixel Pen accessory.

Shoppers looking for #MadebyGoogle hardware will also have another option come this holiday season when it comes to Chrome OS. This year, Google also announced a new Chrome OS tablet in the form of the Google Pixel Slate. The tablet, which is designed to compete against Apple’s iPad Pro, Microsoft’s Surface Pro 6, and other detachables on the market, can be used with an optional folio keyboard cover that essentially converts the tablet into a laptop form factor.

Like the Pixelbook, Google’s Pixel Slate also doesn’t ship with the Pixel Pen, and the optional keyboard cover adds another $199 to the overall cost. The Pixel Slate starts at $799; given that the tablet will only begin to ship in time for the holidays, we don’t expect the Pixel Slate to see any discounts this holiday shopping season. At $799, you’re getting 64GB of storage, 8GB RAM, and a newer but weaker 8th-Generation Intel Core m3 processor alongside a 12.3-inch display. The Pixelbook likely represents a better value with most shoppers, given that it comes with a more powerful processor, more storage, and the keyboard is built-in. If you need help deciding between the Pixelbook and the Pixel Slate, be sure to check out our comparison guide and our review.

