Fifth time's the charm for this year's most ambitious computer

Winner

Microsoft Surface Pro

When Microsoft introduced the original Surface in 2012, it founded a new class of device, one that was equally usable as both a PC and a tablet. The first model didn’t deliver on that promise. Neither did the, second, third, or even fourth. Each came iteration came closer – but it’s the new Surface Pro that finally fulfills it.

There are many reasons why the Surface Pro is superior to its predecessors, but portability tops the list. Past 2-in-1 devices, including Microsoft’s competitors, have compromised significantly on battery life. Not the Surface Pro. It lasted over 10 hours in our video loop test, and over five hours in our most demanding battery run-down. These figures easily defeat most alternatives, and they’re long enough to make the new Surface Pro an all-day companion.

The Surface Pro fulfills the 2-in-1’s promise and easily outpaces its competition.

Yet that gain wasn’t made at the expense of performance, or function. In fact, the Surface Pro’s fastest configuration actually smokes many other laptops, and the latest iteration on the Surface keyboard is the best yet.

Windows 10 deserves credit, too. The latest updates have expanded support for the Surface Pen while also improving reliability. It’s now possible to use the Pen with numerous built-in apps and expect a responsive, reliable experience. Tablet use is not just possible. It’s enjoyable.

Price remains our only complaint. The Surface Pro isn’t affordable, and it doesn’t come with the Surface Pen or a keyboard. Add those, and you’ll pay at least $1,050 for an entry-level model with just 4GB of RAM. Still, we think it’s worth digging into your wallet. The Surface Pro fulfills the 2-in-1’s promise and easily outpaces its competition.

Read our full Microsoft Surface Pro review

Runners up

The Matebook X isn't a 2-in-1. It doesn't have a pen. It doesn't fold or detach or spin. It's a thin, light, small laptop, much like Apple's MacBook. Except it's faster than the MacBook, has a better keyboard than the MacBook, and sells for several hundred less than the MacBook. Huawei's laptop doesn't start a trend. That's OK. It rightly wears it simplicity as a badge of honor. It's strange, really – one of the best classic laptops you can buy in 2017 comes from a company known mostly for smartphones.