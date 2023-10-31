Best gaming PC deals: Powerful gaming rigs from just $750

Gamers who want to be able to play the best PC games should invest in a gaming PC. These machines range from low-priced but capable computers to high-end devices that can handle anything you throw at them, so what you’re going to get depends on your budget. There’s no shortage of gaming PC deals online, so to help you choose, and to prevent you from getting overwhelmed, we’ve rounded up our top picks right here. You need to hurry with your purchase though, because these bargains may disappear at any moment.

Lenovo LOQ Tower — $750, was $1,030

The Lenovo LOQ Tower is a relatively affordable gaming PC that doesn’t sacrifice performance, as it’s still a very capable machine with its 13th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card, and 8GB of RAM. The gaming desktop also ships with Windows 11 Home pre-installed in a 512GB SSD, which offers enough space for multiple AAA titles with all the necessary updates and DLCs.

HP Victus 15L — $950, was $1,400

The HP Victus 15L is another entry-level gaming desktop, but this one is equipped with the 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card, and 16GB of RAM that’s the best place to start for a gaming PC, according to our guide on how much RAM do you need. The machine also comes with Windows 11 Home pre-loaded, and you’ve got even more storage space with its 1TB HDD and 512GB SSD.

Lenovo Legion Tower 5 (Gen 8) — $1,100, was $1,500

The eighth-generation Lenovo Legion Tower 5 goes with the AMD Ryzen 7 7700X processor, which is a change from the usual Intel processors as the AMD versus Intel rivalry continues, as well as the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card and 16GB of RAM. Storage is also expansive with a 1TB SSD, and it also comes with Windows 11 Home out of the box.

Alienware Aurora R15 (RTX 4060) — $1,300, was $1,600

The Alienware Aurora R15 looks futuristic, but it’s not all about style. It packs powerful performance with the 13th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card, and 16GB of RAM. There’s a 512GB SSD for your games and other files, and with Windows 11 Home pre-loaded, you won’t have to tinker with installing an operating system.

HP Omen 45L — $1,650, was $2,150

The HP Omen 45L is an excellent choice for beginners, as this pre-built gaming PC provides easy access to its internals when you eventually need to make upgrades. That may not happen for a while though, as it’s got the 13th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti graphics card, and 16GB of RAM. There’s lots of space for your video games in its 1TB SSD, and you can start installing them as soon as you hook up the gaming PC to your monitor, power supply, and necessary peripherals because it has Windows 11 Home out of the box.

Alienware Aurora R16 — $1,700, was $1,950

The Alienware Aurora R16 is highlighted in our list of the best gaming PCs as the best Alienware gaming PC, which means a lot because the brand is one of the most trusted names among gamers. It will be able to run all of today’s most popular titles with its 13th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Ti graphics card, and 16GB of RAM. Additionally, Windows 11 Home is pre-installed in the gaming desktop’s 1TB SSD.

Alienware Aurora R15 (RTX 4090) — $3,400, was $3,900

For enough power to run the best upcoming PC games for the next few years, check out this version of the Alienware Aurora R15. Inside are the 13th-generation Intel Core i9 processor, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card, and 32GB of RAM, so you can play your favorite games at the highest graphic settings. The gaming desktop also comes with Windows 11 Home pre-loaded in its 1TB SSD.

