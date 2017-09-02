Snag one of these cool and luxurious cases to protect your Surface Pro

Are you picking up a Surface Pro 4, or Surface Pro, and want to upgrade your case? Today’s Pro 4 cases offer superior protection and a little storage room on the side, perfect for urban professionals, travelers, students and many other others. Take a look at the best Surface Pro 4 cases to find out which is right for you!

Note: The Pro 4 and the new Surface 2017 model have precisely the same dimensions, so the case that works for one will work for the other (the stylus is a little longer, but that matters far less). Many cases will advertise that they are made for both models, for obvious reasons. Check out our Surface Pro review here.

Waterfield Microsoft Surface Sleevecase – $69

Waterfield’s sexy Microsoft Surface case is made with a neoprene interior and waxed canvas exterior with full-grain leather accents, giving it one of the best case styles we’ve seen. There are also plenty of customization options, including choosing the orientation and preferred trim materials, as well as an optional strap (you should include a strap). There is also an extra pocket and Surface Pen clip, which makes the high price tag a little easier to swallow. Make that you choose the case made for the Surface Pro 4—these cases are carefully fitted, and you don’t want to choose the wrong size.

Buy it now from:

Waterfield

Manvex Leather Case – $23

Are you looking for a compatible leather case for your Surface Pro, but don’t have a very large budget? This Manvex case meets your needs. It’s made of bicast leather, or a split leather material, with a layer of polyurethane (less authentic, but easier to care for). The inside of the case is lined with soft suede, and the whole ensemble easily folds up into a notebook-like protective cover, or out into a quick prop for keeping the Pro 4 stabilize while you work. It’s an excellent choice for a travel case.

Buy it now from:

Amazon

UAG Metropolis – $70

Urban Armor Gear is well known for its military-like designs and high levels of durability. This Pro 4 case is no exception with its ruggedized materials, grips, and army-tech sense of design. It includes a magnetic holder for the Pen and an aluminum stand with five different possible positions, depending on how you like to work. And yes, that design has its merits. The case meets military drop-test standards as long as you are using the Type Cover keyboard. However, keep in mind that this case is bulkier than most, and your new Pro may not be able to slide into the same old places when outfitted by UAG.

Buy it now from:

Amazon

ProCase Premium Folio Cover Case – $30

ProCase opts for a more traditional composition leather design for this minimalistic case. It comes with enough flexibility to provide a variety of viewing angles without letting your Pro slide around. There’s also a simple loop to hold the Surface Pen, and an elastic band to secure the case when you have it closed. While it may not protect much from falls or truly bad weather, it’s a good general-purpose case that doesn’t take up much room or set too high a price, and one of the best Surface Pro 4 cases for people who don’t want to waste any time.

Buy it now from:

Amazon

Tomtoc 360 Protective Sleeve – $23

Tomtoc offers a full tote case for the Surface Pro 4 (again, make sure you choose the right model here), with a handle that allows you to carry the hybrid tablet around as if it were a regular laptop. The zipper-operated case also provides a whole lot of extra room, with pockets for storing pens, phones, notebooks, and all sorts of other little things. The cushioning is simple but effective, and will resist any spills from nearby drinks. If you carry your Pro 4 around all the time, you have an easier time with this case, especially since our tablets keep getting larger.

Buy it now from:

Amazon

Kensingtong Black Belt 2nd Degree – $26

This Kensington model is a ruggedized–and rubberized–case with an interesting twist — it comes with a back strap that you can slide your hand into for better viewing and control when you are on the move (for longer travels, check out bigger smart luggage). When standing still, there’s a multi-position stand built in for laying down on a nearby surface. The ruggedized style does include military grade protection, but again, keep in mind that this will add some extra bulk to your tablet. It also comes with a built-in screen protector, which Pro users have mixed feelings about if they prefer more direct screen contact.

Buy it now from:

Amazon

Icarecase Luxury Series – $60

Icarecase provide a genuine leather folio cover for those who want a very simple case that also makes a statement—the statement here is that you prefer genuine cowhide leather with an authentically aged, textured appearance for basic screen guarding (and a small loop for your Surface Pen). It’s not going to provide much real protection, but it looks great and will keep the corners safe from small accidents. The cover comes with a magnetized strap to make securing the case easier.

Buy it now from:

Amazon

Fintie Surface Pro 4 Case – $15

Fintie offers a simple, dependable case for the Pro 4 that is available in many colors and designs. It’s affordable, easy to personalize, and comes with a dual-stand design that offers multiple viewing angles. The microfiber interior is gentle on your screen, but you will need to keep it clean to protect the Pro 4 properly. Fintie also includes basics like an elastic strap for securing the cover and a holder for the Pen. It’s not the most complex case, but the variety of patterns available will please those with more creative things in mind.

Buy it now from:

Amazon