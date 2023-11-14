 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

VR headset Black Friday deals: Save on Meta Quest 2 and more

Andrew Morrisey
By
Best Black Friday Gaming Headset Deals
Digital Trends

Virtual reality is here, and if you’re looking for some virtual reality deals, there are several retailers that have already started initiating their Black Friday deals. You’ll find all sorts of virtual reality headsets available with Black Friday discounts, including the popular Meta Quest 2, which is among the best VR headsets on the market. It isn’t exactly a crowded market just yet, but that’s no reason to avoid jumping into the world of virtual reality, especially when there’s some Black Friday savings on the table.

Best VR headset Black Friday deal

Meta Quest 2 — $250, was $300

A woman dives into action with the Meta Quest 2.
Meta

Meta has been a major player in the new wave of virtual reality, and the Meta Quest 2 has been one of the most popular virtual reality headsets for several years. And while the Meta Quest 3 has been released, the Quest 2 still holds up when it comes to offering an immersive virtual experience. It has a super fast processor and a high resolution display. These keep the experience seamless and smooth, whether you’re playing virtual reality games or simply moving throughout the Metaverse.

Both the Meta Quest 3 and Quest 2 offer total immersion with 3D positional audio, hand tracking, and haptic feedback that makes virtual worlds feel real. The Quest 2 may be a little older, but it’s still able to access the expanding universe of virtual reality. It will allow you to explore more than 250 titles across categories like gaming, fitness, social, and entertainment. You can even watch new release movies with the Meta Quest 2.

Related

More VR headset Black Friday deals

And while there aren’t a lot of names on the market when it comes to virtual reality, there are still some great options out there. Many of them are currently seeing a discount for Black Friday, including virtual reality headsets by major computer brands HP and HTC. They each make a great for yourself or a loved one this holiday season, and with these Black Friday deals they make for some great savings. There are also some very affordable options out there if you have your eye on the upcoming Apple Vision Pro and want something cheap to hold you over until its release.

  • Shinecon VR headset for phones —
  • BoboVR VR headset for phones —
  • DPVR E3C VR headset —
  • HP Reverb G2 VR headset —
  • HTC Vive XR Elite VR headset —

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Andrew Morrisey
Andrew Morrisey
Andrew Morrisey is an independent writer and filmmaker. His interest in storytelling and its many mediums led to an interest…
The best gaming laptop deals in Best Buy’s Black Friday sale
Digital Trends Best Black Friday Gaming Laptop Deals

Best Buy is having one of the biggest early Black Friday sales events, so if you want to pick up a new gaming laptop, it's a great option, especially since it has such a wide selection from both AMD and Intel. It's also worth checking out the My Best Buy Plus or Total membership; one or two of the deals below have extra discounts if you have it. For the most part though, we've done our best to shy away from any deals that require My Best Buy or anything of that sort.

Best Buy Gaming Laptop Black Friday Deals (AMD)

Read more
Best Black Friday MacBook deals: Get an Apple laptop from $505
Digital Trends Best Black Friday MacBook Deals

MacBooks are fantastic laptops for students, professionals and casual users. There are a wide variety of MacBooks, including some cheaper options and some very expensive options. Of course, all MacBooks come with the Apple price tag, so it's smart to buy a new one during Black Friday deals. We've collected the best MacBook deals currently available from a wide variety of retailers. You'll find them below organized by style and chipset.
Best MacBook Air Black Friday deals

The MacBook Air has been a favorite of students and casual users for many years. It started out as a more budget-friendly and portable option when compared to the Pro line, but it's gotten significantly more powerful over the years. We've found discounts on version that have the M1 chip and the M2 chip, so you can pick your power level.

Read more
The best HP laptop Black Friday deals happening right now
hp omen 16 2023 review 02

As Black Friday quickly approaches and the whole month of November is treated as a sales event, now is the perfect time to pick up a laptop, especially if you missed out during Prime Day. Luckily, HP has some great early Black Friday deals you can take advantage of; whether you want something for work or gaming, there are quite a few options. We've collected some of our favorite deals across the board, but it is always worth checking out these Dell Black Friday deals for alternatives.
Best HP Laptop Black Friday Deals

HP has a lot of great budget-oriented laptops, so if you're looking for something that won't impact your wallet too much, going for one of these deals below is a good idea. That said, keep in mind that their lower-tier laptops tend to have a lot of similarities, with only slight changes in specifications here and there, so it might be worth looking at our laptop buying guide for some help. Even so, we've done our best to pick the deals that we find are the best when balancing costs with specifications.

Read more