VR headset Black Friday deals: Save on Meta Quest 2 and more

Virtual reality is here, and if you’re looking for some virtual reality deals, there are several retailers that have already started initiating their Black Friday deals. You’ll find all sorts of virtual reality headsets available with Black Friday discounts, including the popular Meta Quest 2, which is among the best VR headsets on the market. It isn’t exactly a crowded market just yet, but that’s no reason to avoid jumping into the world of virtual reality, especially when there’s some Black Friday savings on the table.

Best VR headset Black Friday deal

Meta Quest 2 — $250, was $300

Meta has been a major player in the new wave of virtual reality, and the Meta Quest 2 has been one of the most popular virtual reality headsets for several years. And while the Meta Quest 3 has been released, the Quest 2 still holds up when it comes to offering an immersive virtual experience. It has a super fast processor and a high resolution display. These keep the experience seamless and smooth, whether you’re playing virtual reality games or simply moving throughout the Metaverse.

Both the Meta Quest 3 and Quest 2 offer total immersion with 3D positional audio, hand tracking, and haptic feedback that makes virtual worlds feel real. The Quest 2 may be a little older, but it’s still able to access the expanding universe of virtual reality. It will allow you to explore more than 250 titles across categories like gaming, fitness, social, and entertainment. You can even watch new release movies with the Meta Quest 2.

More VR headset Black Friday deals

And while there aren’t a lot of names on the market when it comes to virtual reality, there are still some great options out there. Many of them are currently seeing a discount for Black Friday, including virtual reality headsets by major computer brands HP and HTC. They each make a great for yourself or a loved one this holiday season, and with these Black Friday deals they make for some great savings. There are also some very affordable options out there if you have your eye on the upcoming Apple Vision Pro and want something cheap to hold you over until its release.

