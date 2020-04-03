Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Jumping into a Zoom meeting is a great way to attend a meeting or webinar remotely, or even connect with distant friends and family across the globe. The best part of Zoom is that it’s free for basic meetings holding up to 100 people. If you want to learn how to become a Zoom master, we have assembled a list of Zoom keyboard shortcuts that you can use to manage your meeting, control your audio-video settings, and communicate with others, all with a simple keystroke.

View keyboard shortcuts in Zoom

While we have assembled all of Zoom’s keyboard shortcuts for Mac, PC, Linux, and iOS below, you can also access a full list of shortcuts within the Zoom desktop client itself. If you are running Zoom on your desktop computer, log in to Zoom, then click on your profile photo in the upper-right corner, select Settings from the drop-down list, and click Keyboard Shortcuts.

Zoom keyboard shortcuts on Mac

If you’re using a Mac to run Zoom, the following keyboard shortcuts will work with desktop client versions 3.5.19877.0701 or higher. To obtain the latest version of the Zoom desktop client for your Mac, visit the Zoom website.

Getting started with your meeting:

Command + J: Join meeting

Command + Control + V: Start meeting

Command + J: Schedule meeting

Command + Control + S: Screen share via direct share

Command + W: Prompt to end or leave meeting

Control your audio and video:

Command + Shift + A: Mute/unmute audio

Command + Control + M: Mute audio for everyone except the host

Command + Control + U: Unmute audio for everyone except host

Space: Push to talk

Command + Shift + V: Start/stop video

Command + Shift + N: Switch camera

Command + Shift + S: Start/stop screen share

Command + Shift + T: Pause or resume screen share

Recording the meeting:

Command + Shift + R: Start local recording

Command + Shift + C: Start cloud recording

Command + Shift + P: Pause or resume recording

Command + T: Screenshot

Control your view:

Command + Shift + W: Switch to active speaker view or gallery view

Control + P: View previous 25 participants in gallery view

Control + N: View next 25 participants in gallery view

Command + U: Display/hide participants panel

Command + Shift + H: Show/hide in-meeting chat panel

Command + I: Open invite window

Command + W: Close the current window

Command + L: Switch to portrait or landscape view

Ctrl + T: Switch from one tab to the next

Command + Shift + F: Enter or exit full-screen

Command + Shift + M: Switch to minimal window

Ctrl + Option + Command + H: Show/hide meeting controls

Communicate with others:

Option + Y: Raise hand/lower hand

Ctrl + Shift + R: Gain remote control

Ctrl + Shift + G: Stop remote control

Command + K: Jump to chat with someone

Zoom keyboard shortcuts on PC

If you’re using a PC to run Zoom, the following keyboard shortcuts will work with desktop client versions 3.5.19869.0701 or higher. To obtain the latest version of the Zoom desktop client for your PC, visit the Zoom website.

Control your audio and video:

Alt + V: Start/Stop video

Alt + A: Mute/unmute audio

Alt + M: Mute/unmute audio for everyone except host

Alt + S: Launch share screen window and stop screen share

Alt + Shift + S: Start/stop new screen share

Alt + T: Pause or resume screen share

Recording the meeting:

Alt + R: Start/stop local recording

Alt + C: Start/stop cloud recording

Alt + P: Pause or resume recording

Alt + N: Switch camera

Alt + Shift + T: Screenshot

Control your view:

F6: Navigate among Zoom popup windows

Ctrl + Alt + Shift: Move focus to Zoom’s meeting controls

PageUp: View previous 25 video stream in gallery view

PageDown: View next 25 video stream in gallery view

Alt + F1: Switch to active speaker view in video meeting

Alt + F2: Switch to gallery video view in video meeting

Alt + F4: Close the current window

Alt + F: Enter or exit full-screen

Alt + H: Display/hide in-meeting chat panel

Alt + U: Display/hide participants panel

Alt + I: Open invite window

Alt +L: Switch to portrait/landscape view

Ctrl + F: Search

Ctrl + Tab: Move to the next tab

Ctrl + Shift + Tab: Move to the previous tab

Ctrl + Alt + Shift+H: Show/hide floating meeting controls

Communicate with others:

Alt + Y: Raise/lower hand

Alt + Shift + R: Gain remote control

Alt + Shift + G: Stop remote control

Ctrl + W: Close current chat session

Ctrl + Up: Go to previous chat

Ctrl + Down: Go to next chat

Ctrl + T: Jump to chat with someone

Zoom keyboard shortcuts on Linux

If you’re using a Linux computer to run Zoom, the following keyboard shortcuts will work with desktop client versions 1.1.32904.1120 or higher. To obtain the latest version of the Zoom desktop client for your Linux computer, visit the Zoom website.

Control your audio and video:

Alt + V: Start/stop video

Alt + A: Mute/unmute my audio

Alt + M: Mute/unmute audio for everyone except the host

Alt + S: Start/stop screen sharing

Alt + T: Pause/resume screen sharing

Alt + N: Switch camera

Recording the meeting:

Alt + R: Start/stop local recording

Alt + C: Start/stop cloud recording

Alt + P: Pause/resume recording

Alt + Shift + T: Screenshot

Control your view:

Ctrl + Tab: Switch from one tab to the next

Alt: Toggle the “Always show meeting controls” option

Esc: Enter/exit full-screen mode

Alt + U: Show/hide participants panel

Alt + I: Open the invite window

Communicate with others:

Alt +Y: Raise/lower hand

Alt + Shift + R: Begin remote control

Alt + Shift + G: Revoke remote control permission

Ctrl + W: Close current chat session

Zoom keyboard shortcuts on iOS

If you’re using an iPhone, iPad, or iPod Touch with a keyboard to run Zoom, the following keyboard shortcuts will work with app versions 4.4.5 or higher. To obtain the latest version of the Zoom app for your iOS device, visit the App Store.

Command + Shift + A: Mute/unmute my audio

Command + Shift + V: Start/stop my video

Command + Shift + H: Display/hide chat

Command + Shift + M: Minimize meeting

Command + U: Display/hide manage participants

Command + W: Close the front window

