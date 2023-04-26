Monoprice has one of the better monitor deals around for anyone seeking out a gaming monitor today. Head over to the site and you can buy the Dark Matter 32-inch QHD Gaming Monitor for $240 instead of $400. A chunky saving of $160, there’s a lot to like here, especially if you’re a gamer on a tight budget. Let’s take a deeper look at why it’s worth it.

Why you should buy the Dark Matter 32-inch QHD Gaming Monitor

Picking out one of the best gaming monitors is a different proposition from the best monitors as gaming requires better refresh rates and lower input lag than simply typing documents. With the Dark Matter 32-inch QHD Gaming Monitor, you get all the essentials you could need from a good gaming monitor and more. It has a 2560 x 1440p QHD resolution along with a 165Hz native refresh rate, so you won’t have to worry about motion blur issues. That’s even the case with the fastest-moving of games you might be playing.

Alongside that, there’s Adaptive Sync technology to further help keep things running smoothly. For connections, there’s a choice of either two DisplayPort 1.2 ports or two HDMI 2.0 inputs, so you have plenty of options here too.

In terms of looks, the Dark Matter 32-inch QHD Gaming Monitor provides you with a low-profile design. It has 178 degrees of horizontal and vertical viewing angles too so it’s pretty flexible. It’s also VESA compatible if you’d prefer to use it with a wall or desk mount, but you’ll be happy enough with the included stand too. Said stand doesn’t take up any more room than it has to so it’ll fit onto your desk well. It’s all suitably feature-packed for the price so if you can’t afford a more well-known brand, you’ll still be happy with what the Dark Matter 32-inch QHD Gaming Monitor has to offer.

Normally priced at $400, the Dark Matter 32-inch QHD Gaming Monitor is down to $240 for a limited time only at Monoprice. Sure to be popular thanks to its high user rating, we suggest buying it sooner rather than later if it’s what you’ve been waiting for.

