 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This stunning 32-inch QHD gaming monitor is discounted to $240

Jennifer Allen
By

Monoprice has one of the better monitor deals around for anyone seeking out a gaming monitor today. Head over to the site and you can buy the Dark Matter 32-inch QHD Gaming Monitor for $240 instead of $400. A chunky saving of $160, there’s a lot to like here, especially if you’re a gamer on a tight budget. Let’s take a deeper look at why it’s worth it.

Why you should buy the Dark Matter 32-inch QHD Gaming Monitor

Picking out one of the best gaming monitors is a different proposition from the best monitors as gaming requires better refresh rates and lower input lag than simply typing documents. With the Dark Matter 32-inch QHD Gaming Monitor, you get all the essentials you could need from a good gaming monitor and more. It has a 2560 x 1440p QHD resolution along with a 165Hz native refresh rate, so you won’t have to worry about motion blur issues. That’s even the case with the fastest-moving of games you might be playing.

Alongside that, there’s Adaptive Sync technology to further help keep things running smoothly. For connections, there’s a choice of either two DisplayPort 1.2 ports or two HDMI 2.0 inputs, so you have plenty of options here too.

Related

In terms of looks, the Dark Matter 32-inch QHD Gaming Monitor provides you with a low-profile design. It has 178 degrees of horizontal and vertical viewing angles too so it’s pretty flexible. It’s also VESA compatible if you’d prefer to use it with a wall or desk mount, but you’ll be happy enough with the included stand too. Said stand doesn’t take up any more room than it has to so it’ll fit onto your desk well. It’s all suitably feature-packed for the price so if you can’t afford a more well-known brand, you’ll still be happy with what the Dark Matter 32-inch QHD Gaming Monitor has to offer.

Normally priced at $400, the Dark Matter 32-inch QHD Gaming Monitor is down to $240 for a limited time only at Monoprice. Sure to be popular thanks to its high user rating, we suggest buying it sooner rather than later if it’s what you’ve been waiting for.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer

Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 10 years of experience. She primarily writes about the best deals coverage for Digital Trends but also has a keen interest in Bluetooth speakers, smart home technology, wearables, and all things gaming.

As well as writing for Digital Trends, she regularly contributes at TechRadar, Lifewire, Mashable, and numerous others. She's also featured on the BBC. In her spare time, she watches many movies, plays many games, and enjoys the outdoors.

This HP gaming PC with an RTX 3070 Ti is $1150 off at Woot!
hp omen 40l deal woot april 2023 gaming pc lifestyle

Woot is the home of one of the best gaming PC deals today. Currently, you can buy the HP Omen 40L with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti graphics card and plenty of other excellent hardware for $1,350. That's a considerable saving from its regular price of $2,500. If you've been waiting to buy a great gaming rig without spending a huge amount, this could be your chance. You even get free standard shipping if you're an Amazon Prime member. Here's all you need to know. Remember -- this deal may not last long as it can end once sold out.

Why you should buy the HP Omen 40L
While the HP Omen 40L may not feature in our look at the best gaming PCs right now, it's still a great system for gamers. For the price, you get an Intel Core i7 processor along with 16GB of HyperX memory, and 1TB of SSD storage. Crucially, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti graphics card means you get fantastic gaming performance so that you can play all the latest games for a long time to come. While the RTX 40-series range may be around, the 30-series is still far more accessible for most.

Read more
This Dell gaming laptop with an RTX 3060 is $450 off right now
dell g15 gaming laptop deal april 2023 render

Predictably, Dell has one of the more appealing gaming laptop deals at the moment with a huge $450 off the regular price of the Dell G15 gaming laptop. Ideally suited for anyone who wants to be able to game on the move or has limited space at home for a full gaming setup, it's sure to be a hit with many. Let's take a look at what makes it so attractive.

Why you should buy the Dell G15 gaming laptop
As one of the best laptop brands, Dell also knows how to produce great gaming laptops. With the Dell G15 gaming laptop, you get an AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX processor along with 16GB of memory and 1TB of SSD storage. The latter is particularly good to see in a gaming rig as more and more games take up a lot of hard drive space. For the graphics card, there's an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 with 6GB of dedicated VRAM. It's a reliable GPU in this price range so you'll easily be able to play all your favorites. There's also a 15.6-inch full HD screen with a 165Hz refresh rate so you won't have any issues with motion blur. There are also anti-glare properties, 300 nits of brightness, and narrow borders so it looks good.

Read more
LG’s stunning 45-inch curved OLED WQHD gaming monitor is $200 off
lg 45 inch ultragear oled curved gaming monitor deal best buy april 2023

Gamers will particularly appreciate the pick of the monitor deals at the moment with $200 off the LG 45-inch UltraGear OLED Curved Gaming Monitor at Best Buy. It's normally priced at $1,700 but for a limited time only, it's down to $1,500. While that's still not exactly impulse buy territory, it's still sure to be popular with anyone who's been waiting to buy a high-end gaming monitor and loves to save money. Likely to be popular, here's a quick look at why it's worth your cash.

Why you should buy the LG 45-inch UltraGear OLED Curved Gaming Monitor
The LG 45-inch UltraGear OLED Curved Gaming Monitor is a sight to behold. It offers 45 inches of gorgeous OLED picture quality with a 800R curve to help you be even more immersed in your games. Its 21:9 aspect ratio gives you plenty of room to take everything in with an exceptional 1,500,000:1 contrast ratio. For colors, you can benefit from HDR10 support along with DCI-P3 98.5% color spectrum so whatever you play will look delightful.

Read more