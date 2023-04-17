Over at Monoprice, there’s easily one of the best monitor deals going on for gamers. Right now, you can buy a Dark Matter by Monoprice 49-inch Curved Gaming Monitor for just $800 saving you $200 off its regular price of $1,00. Even better, it’s a huge $1,500 off the Samsung 49-inch Odyssey Neo G9 so if you haven’t been able to justify or afford that one, this could be the ideal budget alternative for your needs. While it might lack some of the higher-end features, it’s still sure to make your games look great. Here’s why.

Why you should buy the Dark Matter 49-inch Curved Gaming Monitor

The Dark Matter 49-inch Curved Gaming Monitor offers a lot of the features you’d see from some of the best gaming monitors. With a 1800R curvature, it offers a suitably immersive experience, although some users will prefer Samsung’s equivalent with a 1000R curvature. Whichever you choose, it’ll help draw you into what you’re playing as well as cut down on eye strain thanks to anti-reflective technology. The size of the Dark Matter 49-inch Curved Gaming Monitor is the equivalent of two 27-inch 16:9 monitors side-by-side with an overall resolution of 5120 x 1440 giving you plenty of space to see what’s going on.

As you’d expect from any of the best curved gaming monitors, the Dark Matter 49-inch Curved Gaming Monitor has plenty of other great features. For instance, it uses Quantum LCD technology to provide a wider gamut of colors, along with enhanced contrast. It also has a 120Hz refresh rate and Adaptive Sync technology to cut down on the risk of motion blur. Granted, that refresh rate is half of the Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 but for most scenarios, it’ll still be more than good enough. Two DisplayPort 1.4 and two HDMI 2.0 ports are available for connecting all your most essential gaming systems and similar.

While in an ideal world, all gamers would invest in the Samsung Odyssey Neo G9, if you can’t stretch that far or simply don’t want to, the Dark Matter 49-inch Curved Gaming Monitor is a good alternative. It’s currently available for $800 at Monoprice, so you save $200 off the regular price of $1,000. For sheer size, it’s hard to find something that is better value than this one.

