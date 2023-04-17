 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This 49-inch QDHD gaming monitor is $1,500 cheaper than Samsung’s

Jennifer Allen
By

Over at Monoprice, there’s easily one of the best monitor deals going on for gamers. Right now, you can buy a Dark Matter by Monoprice 49-inch Curved Gaming Monitor for just $800 saving you $200 off its regular price of $1,00. Even better, it’s a huge $1,500 off the Samsung 49-inch Odyssey Neo G9 so if you haven’t been able to justify or afford that one, this could be the ideal budget alternative for your needs. While it might lack some of the higher-end features, it’s still sure to make your games look great. Here’s why.

Why you should buy the Dark Matter 49-inch Curved Gaming Monitor

The Dark Matter 49-inch Curved Gaming Monitor offers a lot of the features you’d see from some of the best gaming monitors. With a 1800R curvature, it offers a suitably immersive experience, although some users will prefer Samsung’s equivalent with a 1000R curvature. Whichever you choose, it’ll help draw you into what you’re playing as well as cut down on eye strain thanks to anti-reflective technology. The size of the Dark Matter 49-inch Curved Gaming Monitor is the equivalent of two 27-inch 16:9 monitors side-by-side with an overall resolution of 5120 x 1440 giving you plenty of space to see what’s going on.

As you’d expect from any of the best curved gaming monitors, the Dark Matter 49-inch Curved Gaming Monitor has plenty of other great features. For instance, it uses Quantum LCD technology to provide a wider gamut of colors, along with enhanced contrast. It also has a 120Hz refresh rate and Adaptive Sync technology to cut down on the risk of motion blur. Granted, that refresh rate is half of the Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 but for most scenarios, it’ll still be more than good enough. Two DisplayPort 1.4 and two HDMI 2.0 ports are available for connecting all your most essential gaming systems and similar.

Related

While in an ideal world, all gamers would invest in the Samsung Odyssey Neo G9, if you can’t stretch that far or simply don’t want to, the Dark Matter 49-inch Curved Gaming Monitor is a good alternative. It’s currently available for $800 at Monoprice, so you save $200 off the regular price of $1,000. For sheer size, it’s hard to find something that is better value than this one.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer

Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 10 years of experience. She primarily writes about the best deals coverage for Digital Trends but also has a keen interest in Bluetooth speakers, smart home technology, wearables, and all things gaming.

As well as writing for Digital Trends, she regularly contributes at TechRadar, Lifewire, Mashable, and numerous others. She's also featured on the BBC. In her spare time, she watches many movies, plays many games, and enjoys the outdoors.

$350 discount drops this Dell gaming laptop under $1000
dell g16 gaming laptop deal april 2023 resized

Always a good place for laptop deals, Dell has a great offer on the new Dell G16 gaming laptop. Usually priced at $1,250, it's down to $900 for a limited time so you save $350. One of the more tempting gaming laptop deals around, it's sure to be a big hit so count on the deal ending soon once stock expires. That still gives you a little time to read up on why it might be your next gaming laptop.

Why you should buy the Dell G16 Gaming Laptop
As one of the best laptop brands, Dell continues to innovate with all its range. The new Dell G16 gaming laptop offers a 16-inch QHD screen with a resolution of 2560 x 1600 and a refresh rate of 165Hz. Even better, it squeezes it into a 15-inch chassis so it's a bit more portable than you'd expect. Besides the attractive screen, it has a 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage. Alongside that is an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics card. While the latter isn't the speediest of graphics cards meaning this won't rival the best gaming laptops, it's still good enough to keep up with the latest games right now.

Read more
This Alienware gaming PC with an RTX 3060 is $800 off for a limited time
The Alienware Aurora R10 Ryzen Edition Gaming Desktop, placed on a desk.

Dell continues its reign of great gaming PC deals with a sizeable discount on the Alienware Aurora R14 Ryzen Edition. If you're keen to enjoy PC gaming once more while keeping costs fairly low, you'll appreciate that the gaming desktop is now down to $1,000. That's a considerable sum less than the $1,800 it usually costs with you saving $800 with this deal. Let's take a look at what's included.

Why you should buy the Alienware Aurora R14 Ryzen Edition
The Alienware Aurora R14 Ryzen Edition has a decent range of hardware inside its glamorous case. There's an AMD Ryzen 5 5600X processor, 16GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage. Those are all strong staples for the price, ensuring you've got the core components for gaming well right now. Alongside that is the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card with 12GB of dedicated VRAM to help gaming performance go even better.

Read more
Samsung’s futuristic rotating 55-inch 4K gaming monitor is $700 off
Samsung Odyssey Ark in cockpit mode.

One of the best monitor deals today is perfectly aimed at gamers with large budgets. Samsung currently has a big discount on the Samsung 55-inch Odyssey Ark QLED Curved Gaming Monitor with $700 off the regular price. That means it still costs $2,300 so we're not expecting many people to afford it even compared to its usual $3,000 price tag. However, if you've been waiting to treat yourself to this supremely premium gaming monitor, this is your chance. Hit the buy button now to enjoy that sweet $700 saving.

Why you should buy the Samsung 55-inch Odyssey Ark QLED Curved Gaming Monitor

Read more