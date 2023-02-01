 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

You’ll be surprised how cheap this 27-inch QHD monitor is today

Jennifer Allen
By
Dell's new 4K monitor can connect to two PCs with an auto KVM feature.

Dell is always a reliable name for anyone looking for the best monitor deals and that’s certainly the case today. Right now, you can buy the 27-inch Dell SE2723DS QHD Monitor for $200 saving you $60 off the regular price of $260. Packed with great features for the price, this is the ideal monitor for anyone looking to enhance their home office setup without spending a fortune. As always with Dell deals, it’s unlikely to stick around for long so let’s take a quick look at why it’s worth it. Alternatively, hit the buy button below to get straight to purchasing it.

Why you should buy the 27-inch Dell SE2723DS QHD Monitor

If you’ve been checking out the best monitors under $100 and can afford to spend more, this is your chance to still snag a bargain. The 27-inch Dell SE2723DS QHD Monitor offers a great screen for the price because it has a QHD resolution of 2560 x 1440. Providing you with more pixels means more room to see what’s going on and juggle your no doubt numerous windows. While it isn’t designed with gaming in mind, a 75Hz refresh rate means it at least deals with scrolling quickly around your browser better than a standard 60Hz refresh display.

Additionally, a contrast ratio of 1000:1 and response times of 8ms gray-to-gray or up to 4ms gray-to-gray extreme all add up to make this an appealing monitor for general users. It looks good on your desk too with a height-adjustable stand and tilt functions along with narrow bezels. Dell ComfortView Plus technology means you can enjoy lower blue light emissions cutting down on eyestrain while an anti-glare coating helps if the sun gets bright in your office. For convenience, it has two HDMI ports and a DisplayPort so you can hook up multiple devices at once.

Related

The 27-inch Dell SE2723DS QHD Monitor might not be one of the best monitors around but it offers some thoughtful features that makes it great value for the price. It’ll soon fit into your home office well.

Normally priced at $260, the 27-inch Dell SE2723DS QHD Monitor is currently down to $200 for a limited time only when you buy direct from Dell. Unlikely to stick around at this price for long, snap it up now before you miss out on this great discount.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Save $600 on Alienware gaming PC with an RTX 3080 Ti today
The Alienware Aurora R10 Ryzen Edition Gaming Desktop, placed on a desk.
Best Monitor Deals: Save on Gaming Monitors, Ultrawide
Dell UltraSharp 27 4K PremierColor Monitor
This gaming laptop with an RTX 3050 Ti is a steal at $200 off
Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i on a white background facing forwards.
Hurry! This Chromebook is on sale for only $63 at Walmart
Dell Chromebook 3189 2-in-1 on a classroom desk floating in the air.
The best Chromebooks for 2023
Close up of the Chrome logo on the top of a Chromebook.
Best microSD cards in 2023: top picks for your computer, camera, or drone
galaxy s8 tips and tricks
The best game-streaming services for 2023
A Nintendo Switch connected to the internet.
Ranking all 12 versions of Windows, from worst to best
Windows 7 desktop.
If you think PCs are dying, you haven’t been paying attention
A laptop sits on a desk with a Windows 11 wallpaper.
What is ChatGPT Pro? Everything we know about its response to capacity issues
Close up of ChatGPT and OpenAI logo.
I built a couch gaming PC that puts the PS5 to shame — and you can too
A PC sitting next to a PS5 on a coffee table.
AMD Ryzen 7000: availability, pricing, specs, and architecture
A group shot of Ryzen 7000 CPUs.
ChatGPT: how to use the viral AI chatbot that’s taking the world by storm
ChatGPT and OpenAI logos.