Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Dell is always a reliable name for anyone looking for the best monitor deals and that’s certainly the case today. Right now, you can buy the 27-inch Dell SE2723DS QHD Monitor for $200 saving you $60 off the regular price of $260. Packed with great features for the price, this is the ideal monitor for anyone looking to enhance their home office setup without spending a fortune. As always with Dell deals, it’s unlikely to stick around for long so let’s take a quick look at why it’s worth it. Alternatively, hit the buy button below to get straight to purchasing it.

Why you should buy the 27-inch Dell SE2723DS QHD Monitor

If you’ve been checking out the best monitors under $100 and can afford to spend more, this is your chance to still snag a bargain. The 27-inch Dell SE2723DS QHD Monitor offers a great screen for the price because it has a QHD resolution of 2560 x 1440. Providing you with more pixels means more room to see what’s going on and juggle your no doubt numerous windows. While it isn’t designed with gaming in mind, a 75Hz refresh rate means it at least deals with scrolling quickly around your browser better than a standard 60Hz refresh display.

Additionally, a contrast ratio of 1000:1 and response times of 8ms gray-to-gray or up to 4ms gray-to-gray extreme all add up to make this an appealing monitor for general users. It looks good on your desk too with a height-adjustable stand and tilt functions along with narrow bezels. Dell ComfortView Plus technology means you can enjoy lower blue light emissions cutting down on eyestrain while an anti-glare coating helps if the sun gets bright in your office. For convenience, it has two HDMI ports and a DisplayPort so you can hook up multiple devices at once.

The 27-inch Dell SE2723DS QHD Monitor might not be one of the best monitors around but it offers some thoughtful features that makes it great value for the price. It’ll soon fit into your home office well.

Normally priced at $260, the 27-inch Dell SE2723DS QHD Monitor is currently down to $200 for a limited time only when you buy direct from Dell. Unlikely to stick around at this price for long, snap it up now before you miss out on this great discount.

Today's tech news, curated and condensed for your inbox Subscribe Check your inbox! Please provide a valid email address to continue. This email address is currently on file. If you are not receiving newsletters, please check your spam folder. Sorry, an error occurred during subscription. Please try again later.

Editors' Recommendations