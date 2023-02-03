Dell has launched a massive sale on its wide range of business laptops, so if you’re in the market for one, you should definitely check out the brand’s offers. There’s surely something for you from one of the best laptop brands, no matter your budget. To help you decide what to buy, we’ve rounded up some of the best laptop deals in Dell’s ongoing sale, but you’ll have to hurry if you want to take advantage of any of these because stocks are going quickly.

Dell Vostro 3510 — $599, was $1,113

The Dell Vostro 3510 is a relatively affordable business laptop, but it doesn’t sacrifice performance with its 11th-generation Intel Core i5 processor and integrated Intel UHD Graphics. The machine also features 8GB of RAM, which our laptop buying guide says is the sweet spot for most users. Working on the Dell Vostro 3510 is easy on the eyes with its 15.6-inch Full HD display, and with Windows 11 Pro pre-installed in its 256GB SSD, you can start using the laptop as soon as you unbox it. It also comes with a 720p HD camera and single-integrated microphone, for the purpose of joining online meetings and making video calls.

Dell Latitude 5320 — $649, was $2,151

Inside the Dell Latitude 5320 are the 11th-generation Intel Core i5 processor and integrated Intel Iris Xe Graphics, with 16GB of RAM that’s the recommendation by our guide on how much RAM do you need. The laptop comes with Windows 11 Pro pre-installed in its 256GB SSD, and a 13.3-inch display with Full HD resolution. The Dell Latitude 5320 also comes with various professional tools to make working easier, including ExpressConnect that automatically connects the laptop to the strongest network, ExpressResponse that prioritizes your most important apps to improve their performance, and ExpressCharge that extends your battery by adapting to your usage patterns.

Dell Vostro 5620 — $929, was $1,684

The Dell Vostro 5620 kicks things up a notch with its 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, integrated Intel Iris Xe Graphics, and 16GB of RAM, which makes it capable of multitasking between several apps without any hint of slowdowns or crashes. The laptop comes with Windows 11 Pro in its 512GB SSD, and it also features a 16-inch Full HD+ screen. For the clumsy ones, the full-size keyboard is spill resistant, and the Dell Vostro 5620 has also passed 15 military certification tests to ensure that it can withstand daily wear and tear. You’ll look and sound clear when joining online meetings with the device’s 1080p Full HD camera and dual-array microphones.

Dell Precision 7760 Workstation — $1,389, was $3,975

The Dell Precision 7760 Workstation should be the laptop of your choice if you’re a content creator, as it will be able to keep up with all the tabs that you’ll have opened with its 11th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, Nvidia RTX A3000 graphics card, and 8GB of RAM. You’ll have a great view of your project on the machine’s 17.3-inch screen with 4K Ultra HD resolution and a refresh rate of up to 120Hz, and you can start working as soon as you power it on as Windows 11 Pro is pre-installed in its 256GB SSD. Despite its size, the incredibly thin Dell Precision 7760 Workstation retains portability because it weighs just below 7 lbs.

Dell XPS 13 Plus — $1,849, was $2,159

Our list of the best laptops has always included a variant of the Dell XPS 13, and with the Dell XPS 13 Plus, you’ll get a machine that continues the line’s winning tradition. It will be able to handle demanding tasks with its 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, integrated Intel Iris Xe Graphics, and 32GB of RAM. The laptop’s 13.4-inch OLED screen with 3.5K resolution is simply gorgeous to look at, whether you’re working or taking a break by watching streaming content or playing video games. Windows 11 Pro is pre-installed in the Dell XPS 13 Plus’ 1TB SSD, which will have more than enough space left over for all your essential files and projects.

