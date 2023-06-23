This content was produced in partnership with Dell Canada.

For anyone living in Canada, there are some fantastic laptop deals going on right now over at Dell. With a huge sale on, you can save up to $850 off a wide range of laptops including the coveted Dell XPS 15 as well as more budget-friendly offerings too. There are even savings to be had on gaming laptops, gaming desktops, monitors, and more. With so many different laptops featured as part of the sale, we recommend hitting the button below to see what’s out there. There’s sure to be an ideal match for you. If you’d prefer a little guidance, read on while we take you through some highlights.

What to shop for in the Dell Canada laptop sale

Dell is one of the best laptop brands around so it figures that it would also make some of the best laptops you can buy today. One such example is the which we often highlight. It’s normally priced at $1,149 but it’s currently down to $899 so you save $250. It’s the thinnest and lightest 13-inch XPS laptop yet while still offering a 12th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage. Its 13.4-inch full HD+ display looks great with 500 nits of brightness, InfinityEdge bezels and a resolution of 1920 x 1200.

Alternatively, if you’re an avid gamer, consider the for $1,200 down from $2,050. The model we’ve picked out has a 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of memory, 1TB of SSD storage and a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card. Its 15.6-inch full HD screen offers a refresh rate of 165Hz while there’s 300 nits of brightness too. Crucially, it has some Alienware-esque features like an advanced thermal design. Other G15 gaming laptops are also on sale.

If you’re on a tight budget, there’s always the for $300. Usually priced at $450, you’re saving $120 and gaining an Intel Pentium Silver processor, 4GB of memory and 128GB of SSD storage. Its 15.6-inch HD display is useful too. While this isn’t a fast laptop by any means, if you just need a basic system for class or for your kids, it’ll suffice.

Whatever your plans or budget, there’s something for you in the Dell Canada laptop sale. It’s the ideal opportunity to get more for your money while enjoying a well-built laptop that has all the key essentials you could need. Check out the full sale to see just what you can snap up, all by tapping the button below. Some offers are clearance deals so stock is very limited. Don’t risk missing out by taking too long to decide.

