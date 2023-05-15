 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

One of Dell’s best 2-in-1 laptops is discounted to $600

Albert Bassili
By

Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 7420 front angled view with keyboard folded under and showing display.
There are a lot of great 2-in-1 laptops floating around, but if you want something on a budget, the Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 is a great option. With a significant $250 from Dell bringing it down to $600, now’s the time to grab it if you’ve wanted to buy a 2-in-1 for some time and never found something that fits your needs and budget. For that price, you get good productivity performance, a great aesthetic, and a nice keyboard and touchpad.

Why you should buy the Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1

Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 7420 front angled view showing display and keyboard deck.
Mark Coppock/Digital Trends

What’s impressive about the Dell Inspiron 14 is that it comes with a 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1235U, a great mid-range CPU geared towards productivity tasks and day-to-day use, making this great for work, school, and doing stuff around the house. The 3.61-pound weight means that it’s relatively portable, while the convertible aspect means that you can carry it around like a tablet, and while the 14-inch screen might be a bit too big for it to be comfortable long-term, it’s a nice option. Speaking of the screen, you get a 1920×1200 resolution and a pretty great pen experience on the touch-enabled panel, although you will have to grab the pen separately, which is unfortunate.

Luckily, Dell makes up for it with some other great specs, such as the rather large 512GB SSD, which you can always supplement with a great external hard drive deal to add a bit of versatility between devices. The 8GBs of RAM is also great for the majority of folks who don’t consider themselves power users and is enough to run Windows 11 without issues. As for battery life, you can expect to get anywhere between 6-10 hours depending on whether you’re watching a video or browsing the web, which is not too bad for a budget 2-in-1 convertible. Finally, we do appreciate the inclusion of Wi-Fi 6, rather than Wi-Fi 5, as it makes the laptop future-proof and will give you an overall better online experience.

All in all, the Inspiron 14 2-in-1 isn’t the best convertible out there, but it’s surprisingly good value for the budget price of $600. That said, if you feel it’s still a bit underpowered for your needs, be sure to check out these other laptop deals for alternatives.

Related

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Albert Bassili
Albert Bassili
Deals Writer
Albert’s been a tech and gaming writer for almost a decade now, writing across websites such as GameGavel, How-To-Geek, and…
Big savings arrive for the Surface Laptop 5 in Best Buy’s 3-Day Sale
The Surface Laptop 5 on a table in front of a window.

Best Buy's ongoing three-day sale includes all kinds of laptop deals, but you may want to set your sights on the Microsoft Surface Laptop 5. The retailer is offering the 256GB model for $900, for a $100 discount on its original price of $1,000, and the 512GB model for $1,150, for a $150 discount on its sticker price of $1,300. We're not sure what will happen first between the sale ending and stocks running out, so to make sure that you secure your own Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 for cheaper than usual, you need to push through with the purchase right now.
Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 (256GB) -- $900, was $1,000:

Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 (512GB) -- $1,150, was $1,300:

Read more
Hurry — this Dell laptop just had its price slashed to $250
dell inspiron 15 3000 deal june 2022 7000 01

 

If you need a new laptop but you don't have much cash to spare, the good news is that there are laptop deals that make budget devices even more affordable. Here's a good example -- the Dell Inspiron 15, originally priced at $330, is currently on sale for just $250 following an $80 discount from Dell. There's a lot of demand for laptops like this one, and since this offer's availability is limited, you need to hurry with your purchase because we don't expect it to last long.

Read more
Don’t miss your chance to get this Lenovo laptop for $230
The Lenovo IdeaPad 1i against a white background.

Just looking for a cheap laptop for casual use? This Lenovo IdeaPad 1 is down to only $230 after a $100 discount. It's great for students and casual users. Lenovo's IdeaPad is a classic, respected line of laptops. While this one is on the cheaper end, it's still a fantastic piece of hardware. Read the details below.

Why you should buy the Lenovo IdeaPad 1
The IdeaPad is Lenovo's budget and midrange line of laptops, according to our explainer on the different Lenovo brands, and the Lenovo IdeaPad 1 is firmly on the more affordable end of the spectrum. That means you shouldn't expect it to match up to the speed of the top-of-the-line models of the best laptops, but for a device that's meant to carry out basic functions, the Lenovo IdeaPad 1 won't let you down. With its AMD Athlon Silver 3050U processor, integrated AMD Radeon graphics, and 4GB of RAM, you'll be able to do online research, check social media, and watch streaming content on the laptop without much trouble.

Read more