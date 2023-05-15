One of Dell’s best 2-in-1 laptops is discounted to $600



There are a lot of great 2-in-1 laptops floating around, but if you want something on a budget, the Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 is a great option. With a significant $250 from Dell bringing it down to $600, now’s the time to grab it if you’ve wanted to buy a 2-in-1 for some time and never found something that fits your needs and budget. For that price, you get good productivity performance, a great aesthetic, and a nice keyboard and touchpad.

Why you should buy the Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1

What’s impressive about the Dell Inspiron 14 is that it comes with a 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1235U, a great mid-range CPU geared towards productivity tasks and day-to-day use, making this great for work, school, and doing stuff around the house. The 3.61-pound weight means that it’s relatively portable, while the convertible aspect means that you can carry it around like a tablet, and while the 14-inch screen might be a bit too big for it to be comfortable long-term, it’s a nice option. Speaking of the screen, you get a 1920×1200 resolution and a pretty great pen experience on the touch-enabled panel, although you will have to grab the pen separately, which is unfortunate.

Luckily, Dell makes up for it with some other great specs, such as the rather large 512GB SSD, which you can always supplement with a great external hard drive deal to add a bit of versatility between devices. The 8GBs of RAM is also great for the majority of folks who don’t consider themselves power users and is enough to run Windows 11 without issues. As for battery life, you can expect to get anywhere between 6-10 hours depending on whether you’re watching a video or browsing the web, which is not too bad for a budget 2-in-1 convertible. Finally, we do appreciate the inclusion of Wi-Fi 6, rather than Wi-Fi 5, as it makes the laptop future-proof and will give you an overall better online experience.

All in all, the Inspiron 14 2-in-1 isn’t the best convertible out there, but it’s surprisingly good value for the budget price of $600. That said, if you feel it’s still a bit underpowered for your needs, be sure to check out these other laptop deals for alternatives.

