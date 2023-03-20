 Skip to main content
$250 discount drops this popular Dell 2-in-1 laptop to just $550

Aaron Mamiit
By
Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 7420 front angled view with keyboard folded under and showing display.
Mark Coppock/Digital Trends

The Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 laptop, a popular device because it can adapt to various situations for work or school, is currently on sale from Dell at $250 off. That means you’ll only have to pay $550 instead of its original price of $800, but you’ll need to make the purchase as soon as possible. This is one of the best 2-in-1 laptop deals that you can shop right now, so we don’t expect it to last long.

Why you should buy the Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 laptop

The Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 laptop, as explained by our laptop buying guide, falls under the convertible category. From a closed position, you can open the device as a laptop, or fold the 14-inch Full HD+ touchscreen all the way back behind the keyboard to make it a tablet. This is possible through the 360-degree hinges that attach the display to its body, which will also let the device prop itself up in tent mode or hide the keyboard facing down in stand mode. It’s up to you how and when you use these forms, but they all make video calls and online meetings possible with the 2-in-1 laptop’s Full HD webcam with temporal noise reduction hardware and dual microphones with AI that reduces background noise.

The versatility that the Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 laptop provides is supported by smooth performance, which is enabled by the device’s AMD Ryzen 5 5625U processor and integrated AMD Radeon Graphics. It also comes with 8GB of RAM, which our guide on how much RAM do you need says is a good starting point for most users. The 2-in-1 laptop runs on Windows 11 Home, pre-loaded on a 512GB SSD that will provide ample space for the software that you need to install and documents that you need to store.

Related

If you’re actively searching for laptop deals, you’ll want to take advantage of Dell’s $250 discount for the Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 laptop. You’ll have no trouble with the device’s performance, and you’ll keep finding more ways to maximize its different forms. However, if you want to get it for just $550 instead of its sticker price of $800, you need to add it to your cart and check out immediately as we’re not sure if the offer will still be online tomorrow.

All-in-One PC deal knocks $650 off Lenovo’s answer to the iMac
yoga aio 7 amd deal lenovo march 2023 desktop pc

If you're looking for an all-in-one desktop, but Apple's iMac is just way too expensive (or you just love PCs), take a look at the Lenogo Yoga AIO 7 AMD. It's a powerful desktop computer with a built-in screen, exactly like the iMac. Better yet, it's currently one of the best desktop deals out there with a $650 discount. That's right, this awesome AIO is only $1,350 for a limited time. Grab it before it's gone.

Why You Should Buy the Lenovo Yoga AIO 7 AMD Desktop PC
You'd be forgiven for thinking Apple was the only company to deliver an excellent AIO or all-in-one desktop. In fact, just take a peek at our list of the best all-in-one desktop computers and you'll notice quite a few brands on there, Lenovo included. Lenovo's Yoga AIO 7 AMD is an excellent desktop worth mentioning, as well, with plenty of power under the hood.

Read more
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon just got a massive $1,800 price cut
The ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 laptop, opened with a colorful wallpaper on the screen.

You can always count on Lenovo for incredible laptop deals. We'll let this discount do the talking for us: The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon is $1,200 off, bringing the price from $3,609 down to $1,732. There's a reason Lenovo laptop deals are considered the best in the business. This is a powerful laptop that will be able to handle virtually anything you throw at it. Read on to see the details.

Why you should buy the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon
Thanks to Lenovo being one of the best laptop brands out there, it knows how to construct excellent business laptops. That's the angle that the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon is pursuing although it'll also work well for students too. It has a 12th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, along with 8GB of memory and 256GB of SSD storage. At its previous price, this may not have been so remarkable but at the reduced price, it's worth considering given other benefits. There's a 14-inch WUXGA screen with a resolution of 1920 x 1200 and 400 nits of brightness. Anti-glare properties further help here.

Read more
Usually $1,828, this HP laptop is down to $719 right now
A HP ProBook 445 G8 at a side angle displaying Windows 11.

HP always has great laptop deals. The star of the show this week is the ProBook 445 G8 Notebook. HP just discounted it from $1,828 to $719. That's a bonkers $1,109 discount. HP laptop deals are usually good, but this one is a step above. It probably won't still around too long, so grab it before HP cuts it off.

Why you should buy the HP ProBook 445 G8 Notebook
The HP ProBook 445 G8 Notebook is designed to tempt anyone who's been eyeing up the best laptops but is in need of something more specialist in nature. It has an AMD Ryzen 5 5600U processor along with 16GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage. Alongside that is a 14-inch full HD display. So far, so regular, right? Where things differ is a bit more subtle than the average laptop seeker might expect. The HP ProBook 445 G8 is protected by HP Wolf Security. That means it has multi-layered security protection with a hardware-enforced, always-on, resilient defense system. From the BIOS to the browser, it protects your laptop more than standard security protections can achieve. That's because it's designed with business users in mind. There's automatic recovery from firmware attacks thanks to HP's self-healing BIOS with preconfigured enterprise-level PC protection keeping an eye on things for you. HP Sure Sense can spot never-before-seen attacks thanks to its deep learning AI. For IT management, the HP Manageability Integration Kit helps speed up image creation and management of hardware, BIOS, security and other features.

Read more