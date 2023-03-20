The Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 laptop, a popular device because it can adapt to various situations for work or school, is currently on sale from Dell at $250 off. That means you’ll only have to pay $550 instead of its original price of $800, but you’ll need to make the purchase as soon as possible. This is one of the best 2-in-1 laptop deals that you can shop right now, so we don’t expect it to last long.

Why you should buy the Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 laptop

The Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 laptop, as explained by our laptop buying guide, falls under the convertible category. From a closed position, you can open the device as a laptop, or fold the 14-inch Full HD+ touchscreen all the way back behind the keyboard to make it a tablet. This is possible through the 360-degree hinges that attach the display to its body, which will also let the device prop itself up in tent mode or hide the keyboard facing down in stand mode. It’s up to you how and when you use these forms, but they all make video calls and online meetings possible with the 2-in-1 laptop’s Full HD webcam with temporal noise reduction hardware and dual microphones with AI that reduces background noise.

The versatility that the Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 laptop provides is supported by smooth performance, which is enabled by the device’s AMD Ryzen 5 5625U processor and integrated AMD Radeon Graphics. It also comes with 8GB of RAM, which our guide on how much RAM do you need says is a good starting point for most users. The 2-in-1 laptop runs on Windows 11 Home, pre-loaded on a 512GB SSD that will provide ample space for the software that you need to install and documents that you need to store.

If you’re actively searching for laptop deals, you’ll want to take advantage of Dell’s $250 discount for the Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 laptop. You’ll have no trouble with the device’s performance, and you’ll keep finding more ways to maximize its different forms. However, if you want to get it for just $550 instead of its sticker price of $800, you need to add it to your cart and check out immediately as we’re not sure if the offer will still be online tomorrow.

