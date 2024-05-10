Dell’s cheapest laptop gets even cheaper with this discount

If you’re looking for affordable laptop deals, Dell is one of the best sources for them. The Dell Inspiron 14, which already provides excellent value at its original price of $500, is down to just $300 following a $200 discount. The device will be able to handle the daily workload of most people, and if you want to get it for a lower price than usual, you’re going to have to proceed with the purchase immediately because there’s no telling how much time is remaining before the offer ends.

Why you should buy the Dell Inspiron 14

The Dell Inspiron 14 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon processor, the Qualcomm Adreno 690 graphics card, and 8GB of RAM. These specifications won’t allow it to challenge the performance of the best laptops, but for regular tasks such as browsing the internet, typing reports, and building presentations, the Dell Inspiron 14 will be more than enough. The efficiency of its components allows it to go fanless, so there won’t be any noise when you use the laptop. It also runs on Windows 11 Home in S Mode out of the box, with the popular operating system pre-installed in its 256GB SSD.

You’ll get a good look at your projects on the Dell Inspiron 14’s 14-inch screen with Full HD resolution, which doubles as a fantastic display for recreational activities such as watching streaming shows and catching up on social media. For those who need to join online meetings often, the laptop’s dedicated Qualcomm AI Engine can filter out distractions with gaze correction, sound suppression, and blurred backgrounds so that you’ll always look and sound clear to your colleagues.

For those who need a new laptop for everyday usage, you can’t go wrong with the Dell Inspiron 14, especially now that you can get it from Dell at $200 off. From a sticker price of $500, it’s even more affordable at just $300, but we’re not sure how long this bargain will last. If you think the Dell Inspiron 14 is perfect as your next device, we highly recommend completing the transaction to secure your own as soon as possible, as the discount may no longer be available tomorrow.

