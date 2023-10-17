 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Dell just hit this student laptop with a hefty discount

Aaron Mamiit
By
Dell Inspiron 15 Laptop sits open with the display showing two women leaning against a wall, looking at each other and laughing.
Dell

Dell is a reliable source of student laptop deals, so if that’s what you need, you’re in for a treat. The Dell Inspiron 15, usually sold at $530, is currently even more affordable at just $330 following a $200 discount. It’s not going to stay this cheap forever though, as there’s a chance that the offer expires as soon as tomorrow because stocks are selling quickly. If you want to buy this laptop for its reduced price, there’s no time to hesitate — add it to your cart and check out immediately.

Why you should buy the Dell Inspiron 15 laptop

It’s not going to challenge the performance of the best laptops, but for school activities such as doing online research, building reports, and creating presentations, the Dell Inspiron 15 will be more than enough. Inside the device are the 11th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, Intel UHD Graphics, and 8GB of RAM that’s the sweet spot for most people, according to our laptop buying guide. You won’t be able to play demanding video games on the Dell Inspiron 15 during break times, but watching streaming shows and browsing social media won’t be a problem.

The Dell Inspiron 15 features a 15.6-inch display with Full HD resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate, for sharp details and vivid colors while you work on your projects, while Dell’s ComfortView will keep your eyes comfortable as it reduces harmful blue light. The laptop also ships with Windows 11 Home in its 256GB SSD, which should provide ample storage space for your files, while Dell’s ExpressCharge technology will keep it untethered most of the time as it will only take 60 minutes to recharge its battery from zero to 80%.

Related

Some laptop deals still go for thousands of dollars, but you don’t need to spend that much if you’re looking for a device that can handle schoolwork. Check out the Dell Inspiron 15, a student laptop originally priced at $530 that’s on sale from Dell for only $330. The $200 in savings can go a long way in purchasing other stuff that a student would need such as software and accessories, but in order to claim it, you’ll have to push through with the transaction right now as stocks of the Dell Inspiron 15 are already running low.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
Great for work and browsing, this Dell laptop is on sale for $300
Someone using the Dell Inspiron 15 on their lap.

There were a lot of great deals on budget laptops during Prime Day, and while that's unfortunately over, we're still seeing some great leftover Prime Day laptop deals that you can take advantage of. For example, this Dell Inspiron 14  usually goes for $500, but Dell has discounted it down to $300, making it very affordable, especially if you just need something basic to get online and get some work done.

Why you should buy the Dell Inspiron 14
The Dell Inspiron 14 is not necessarily a powerful laptop, and it doesn't have to be, given that it's made for basic day-to-day and productivity use. It comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor, which is one made for mobile devices, so as you can imagine, it's not going to be powerful enough to do editing tasks or anything that complex, but it's good enough for word processing, emailing, zoom meetings, and so forth. Interestingly enough, the Inspiron 14 runs Windows 11 in S mode, which we usually only see when a device comes with 4GB of RAM, but this configuration comes with 8GB, so you'll get a slightly smoother overall experience, which we appreciate.

Read more
This HP laptop with a year of Microsoft Office is on sale for $199
HP Stream 13

Students and parents on a budget should be clicking over to Walmart right now, as the retail giant has one of the best laptop deals you’ll find today. The HP Stream 14-inch laptop is going for just $199 right now, and it makes a more powerful alternative to many of the best Chromebooks out there. The HP Stream would typically cost $229, making this deal worth a savings of $30. You’ll also get one year of free access to Microsoft Office 365, and free shipping is included.

Why you should buy the HP Stream 14
HP has been among the best laptop brands for decades now, so you know you’re getting a product you can trust when you purchase an HP laptop. HP steps up with some serious value with the Stream 14-inch laptop, as it has 4GB of RAM and an Intel Celeron processor. These specs aren’t going to compete with the best laptops, but they’re enough to get most people through the day and compare well with the best budget laptops. This laptop also comes with Windows 11 pre-installed, as well as access to Microsoft Office 365.

Read more
This HP 2-in-1 Chromebook is discounted from $329 to just $199
asus hp chromebook deals best buy newegg back to school sales 2020 x360 14 2

It might not be obvious, but Chromebooks are a great alternative to a traditional Windows laptop; they don't need as powerful specs under the hood, which means they can go for a much cheaper price than usual. That's great if you're looking for something that's budget-friendly yet still functional, and we're happy to say that, even though Prime Day is over, there are still some great Prime Day laptop deals on Chromebooks you can take advantage of. For example, this HP Chromebook X360 is pretty good, and while it usually goes for $329, it's been heavily discounted down to $199 by Walmart.

Why you should buy the HP Chromebook X360

Read more