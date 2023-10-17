Dell just hit this student laptop with a hefty discount

Dell is a reliable source of student laptop deals, so if that’s what you need, you’re in for a treat. The Dell Inspiron 15, usually sold at $530, is currently even more affordable at just $330 following a $200 discount. It’s not going to stay this cheap forever though, as there’s a chance that the offer expires as soon as tomorrow because stocks are selling quickly. If you want to buy this laptop for its reduced price, there’s no time to hesitate — add it to your cart and check out immediately.

Why you should buy the Dell Inspiron 15 laptop

It’s not going to challenge the performance of the best laptops, but for school activities such as doing online research, building reports, and creating presentations, the Dell Inspiron 15 will be more than enough. Inside the device are the 11th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, Intel UHD Graphics, and 8GB of RAM that’s the sweet spot for most people, according to our laptop buying guide. You won’t be able to play demanding video games on the Dell Inspiron 15 during break times, but watching streaming shows and browsing social media won’t be a problem.

The Dell Inspiron 15 features a 15.6-inch display with Full HD resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate, for sharp details and vivid colors while you work on your projects, while Dell’s ComfortView will keep your eyes comfortable as it reduces harmful blue light. The laptop also ships with Windows 11 Home in its 256GB SSD, which should provide ample storage space for your files, while Dell’s ExpressCharge technology will keep it untethered most of the time as it will only take 60 minutes to recharge its battery from zero to 80%.

