All-in-one PCs are perfect for those who are planning to buy a desktop computer but don’t want to deal with cable management. There are several options in the market, but you may want to browse this year’s Dell Presidents Day sale to check out early offers like this $80 discount for the Dell Inspiron 24 All-in-One PC. The price cut makes it more affordable at $520 compared to its sticker price of $600, for even more amazing value out of this dependable machine.

Why you should buy the Dell Inspiron 24 All-in-One PC

The popularity of all-in-one PCs has grown over the years with the help of the Apple iMac, but it may be beyond the budget of some shoppers, and not everyone is comfortable with MacOS. Enter the Windows 11-powered Dell Inspiron 24 All-in-One PC, which offers the same space-saving and clutter-free design, but at a much cheaper price. Its components are packed behind the 23.8-inch Full HD display, so if you go with a wireless keyboard and mouse, the only cable that you’ll need is the computer’s power cord. The screen is equipped with Dell’s ComfortView Plus technology, which reduces harmful blue light.

Inside the Dell Inspiron 24 All-in-One PC are the AMD Ryzen 3 5425U processor, AMD Radeon Graphics, and 8GB of RAM, which offer decent performance in completing daily activities such as creating reports, doing online research, and watching streaming content. The desktop computer also features a 256GB SSD for ample storage space for your apps and files, a pop-up Full HD camera for taking video calls, and a host of USB and HDMI ports to connect your accessories and a second display. The Dell Inspiron 24 All-in-One PC can also function as a Bluetooth speaker to play music from your mobile devices.

Dell has already started rolling out its computer deals for Presidents Day, including this eye-catching offer for the Dell Inspiron 24 All-in-One PC that slashes its price by $80 to just $520 from its original price of $600. You may want to make the purchase now even though the holiday is still around the corner, as we’re not sure if stocks of the Dell Inspiron 24 All-in-One PC will last through the weekend.

