If you’re looking for a great business desktop that doesn’t take up too much space, the Dell Inspiron Small Desktop PC is a great option, especially given its 3.65-inch width, which can fit in most tight spaces. Even better, Dell has a great deal going on them right now for just $650 rather than the usual $850, so it’s worth picking up.

Why you should buy the Dell Inspiron Small Desktop PC

What makes this a great desktop for a small or medium business is the 13th Gen Intel Core i5-13400, a mid-range CPU that’s more than enough to handle most productivity tasks you’ll find in the day-to-day needs of a business. That means handling Excell sheets, running presentations, and Zoom meetings, and even a bit of programming if needed. In fact, the 16GB of RAM helps with that latter task and generally provides a better quality of life so that you don’t have to manage your apps and tabs all the time. We’re also rather impressed with the 1TB of SSD storage Dell has thrown in, which we don’t often see on business pre-builts.

The Dell Inspiron Small Desktop PC also comes with Windows 11, so you’re getting the latest operating system, and if that wasn’t enough, Dell even throws in 1 year of Basic Onsite Service with Hardware Support and a 30-day McAfee LiveSafe trial. Sadly, it doesn’t include Microsoft 360 or any other office software, but if you already have those licenses, it’s not too big of a deal breaker. As for connectivity, you have a bevy of USB ports for your peripherals and one DP and one HDMI port, so you could run two different screens if you wanted to. We also appreciate that Dell throws in a generic mouse and keyboard, although we’d encourage you to grab one of these wireless keyboard deals and wireless mouse deals instead.

While the Dell Inspiron Small Desktop PC isn’t a showstopper, it shines in being a budget-friendly business desktop that will fit most needs. Even better, the $200 discount from Dell that brings the Small Desktop down to $650 makes this even better value than usual. Even so, it’s always worth looking at other computer desktop deals for alternatives that might fit your needs and budget better.

