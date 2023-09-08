Get a curved gaming monitor for only $250 with this Dell deal

Every investment in gaming PC deals should be paired with a purchase from monitor deals so that your screen will give justice to the capabilities of your computer. You don’t have to empty your wallet though, as there are affordable but reliable options like the Dell S2722DGM curved gaming monitor. You can currently get this 27-inch display from Dell for just $250 after a $50 discount on its original price of $300. This is a limited-time offer though, so there’s no time to waste if you think this will be the perfect upgrade for your gaming setup.

Why you should buy the Dell S2722DGM curved gaming monitor

The display of the Dell S2722DGM curved gaming monitor stretches 27 inches diagonally, a size that’s increasingly popular and falls within the recommended range of 24 inches to 32 inches, according to our computer monitor buying guide. Its QHD resolution promises lifelike details and vivid colors to make sure that you appreciate the graphics of the best PC games, and the 1500R curvature of the screen creates a truly immersive experience by improving your field of vision while reducing distortion and glare.

The 165Hz refresh rate of the Dell S2722DGM curved gaming monitor will let you clearly see fast-moving objects on the screen to enhance your reaction time, while its up to 1ms response time changes pixels almost instantly to remove motion blur. The monitor also supports AMD’s FreeSync Premium technology for gameplay without stuttering and screen tearing, and it comes with a unique downlight system that illuminates your keyboard and mouse if you like to play in dark environments. If your gaming sessions last for hours, the Dell S2722DGM curved gaming monitor will be able to keep up because its vents at the back are designed to optimum heat dispersal.

The Dell S2722DGM curved gaming monitor is already a steal at its sticker price of $300, so you're going to get even more value following Dell's $50 discount that makes it more affordable at $250.

