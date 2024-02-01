Dell often provides some fantastic laptop deals and right now is no exception. There are some hefty price cuts across the board at Dell with the Dell XPS 13, Dell XPS 15, and Dell XPS 17 all discounted to very tempting prices. The Dell XPS lineup is a great one that often appeals to anyone considering a portable yet powerful laptop to take with them on a daily basis. With plenty of Dell XPS deals going on, how do you know what to choose?

That’s where we come in. We’ve taken a look at what Dell has to offer then picked out a few highlights. We figure some people will want the ultimate portability of the Dell XPS 13 but others will want a desktop replacement and be more than satisfied with the Dell XPS 17 and its huge (for a laptop) screen. In all cases, power and great performance is at the forefront of all the laptops so you’re sure to be able to get more done while on the move.

Dell XPS 13 — $599, was $799

The Dell XPS 13 is a great option if you want something that’s really small and really light, and for the price it’s going for, it’s almost a steal. Under the hood, it has a mid-range Intel Core i5-1230U CPU that’s perfect for productivity and most day-to-day tasks and a perfect companion. That said, the 8GB of RAM is a bit on the lower end, although not a dealbreaker at these prices, which is about what we’d see for a thin and light laptop. As for the screen, it is 13.4 inches and runs a 1920×1200 resolution, which means that it’s small and perfect for carrying around to do your work or watch content.

Dell XPS 15 — $1,849, was $2,349

If you’d like a thin and light laptop that has a more traditional larger screen size, then the Dell XPS 15 is the one to go for. This configuration has a 13th-generation Intel Core i7-13700H processor so it’s great for all kinds of content creation on the go including video editing. So if you’re a professional creative on the go, this is the perfect MacBook replacement for those who want to use Windows. Besides that, you get an incredibly impressive 32GB, perfect for programming and doing CAD work, while the RTX 4060 means you can manage some solid gaming.

Dell XPS 17 — $3,049, was $3,749

Finding a large screen, thin and light laptop can be quite hard, and even Apple’s MacBook Pro maxes out at around 16 inches. So, if you want something powerful and with a big screen, the Dell XPS 17 is really the only way to go. It has a similar high-end Intel Core i9-13900H CPU, but what makes it a beast of a machine is the RTX 4080 under the hood, which will give you a lot more gaming and graphical rendering options than the RTX 4060. You also get 32GB of RAM and 1TB of storage, meaning this laptop really is the complete package, and you’re certainly paying the price for it, although it’s absolutely worth it.

