Snag yourself the Dell XPS 13 for $599 before it’s too late

With the announcement of a new Dell XPS 13, alongside the departure of the Dell XPS 15 and Dell XPS 17 as they’ll be replaced by the Dell XPS 14 and Dell XPS 16, now’s your last chance to get the outgoing model of the Dell XPS 13 for a very affordable $599. Once the $200 discount on the laptop’s original price of $799 expires, it will be gone for good as it makes way for the updated version of the popular laptop. If you’re looking for laptop deals, this is a highly recommended purchase, but you have to hurry as it may get sold out at any moment.

Why you should buy the Dell XPS 13

The various versions of the Dell XPS 13 has been a fixture in our roundup of the best laptops, with this particular model holding its spot as an affordable and well-built mainstream option, and the best Windows laptop in our list. It’s going to be powerful enough for most people, including professionals and students, with its 12th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, integrated Intel Iris Xe Graphics, and 8GB of RAM. It may lack the punch to handle demanding tasks such as editing multimedia files, but for daily activities like creating reports and building presentations — and watching streaming shows when you’re on a break — the Dell XPS 13 will prove to be a dependable companion.

The Dell XPS 13 features a 13.4-inch Full HD+ screen that’s easy on the eyes because of its extremely narrow bezels, and it’s small enough to maintain portability for those who need a laptop that they can bring wherever they go. It runs on Windows 11 Home, which is pre-installed in its 256GB SSD that offers ample storage space for your files and projects.

There are Dell XPS deals on the outgoing models of the popular line of laptops, with the most attractive one being Dell’s offer for the outgoing Dell XPS 13. From an original price of $799, it’s available for just $599 for savings of $200, but we’re not sure for how long because stocks are already probably running low ahead of the arrival of its successor. If you want to get this version of the Dell XPS 13 for much cheaper than usual, don’t hesitate in completing the transaction because tomorrow may already be too late.

