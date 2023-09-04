 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Dell XPS 13 is down to its cheapest price of 2023 for Labor Day

Jennifer Allen
By
The Dell XPS 13 on a table with the Start Menu open.
Digital Trends

Labor Day sales are upon us and if you’re looking for a new and well-reviewed laptop, you’re going to adore what Dell has available right now. As part of its Labor Day laptop sales, you can buy a Dell XPS 13 for just $599. This is a tremendous bargain for anyone looking for a great laptop for home or work use, as well as if you’re still seeking a new laptop for taking to school with you.

This particular Dell XPS 13 is normally priced at $799 so we’re talking a considerable saving of $200 aka 25% off the usual price. It’s a well-regarded system as we’ll go on to explain so you really should check it out. It’s ideally suited for all the work you may need to do, along with watching your favorite shows or browsing the internet. Read on to see what we have to say about it below, or hit the buy button to get straight to the good stuff.

Why you should buy the Dell XPS 13

The Dell XPS 13 has the kind of style that means we can ably describe it as a “true answer to the MacBook Air”. It’s ideal for business users who want to travel light as well as students looking for a cool laptop to take to class. With this particular model, you get a 12th-generation Intel Core i5 processor along with 8GB of memory and 256GB of SSD storage. That’s not much storage but it’s fine for saving all your vital documents and then maybe dipping into cloud-based storage for certain needs.

Related

One of the highlights of the Dell XPS 13 is its display. It has a 13.4-inch full HD+ screen with a resolution of 1920 x 1200, anti-glare properties, and 500 nits of brightness. Adding to the good looks is a backlit keyboard while you can also benefit from a 720p webcam that works well with its dual-array microphones. Other useful additions include two Thunderbolt 4 ports.

Designed for portability, the Dell XPS 13 is its thinnest and lightest 13-inch XPS yet as you’d expect from one of the best laptop brands. It has a long battery life too of up to 12 hours, while there’s ExpressCharge support so you can get up to 80% of power back in less than an hour. It’s all designed to be suitable for pretty much anyone who wants a reliable laptop. It’s all the kind of stuff that is on par with the best laptops.

The Dell XPS 13 is normally priced at $799 but you can buy it today from Dell for $599. The $200 saving won’t stick around forever with the item ready to ship. We’re guessing with it so readily available that Dell has a specific allocation in mind meaning once it’s gone, it’s gone. If you don’t want to miss out, hit the buy button now rather than waiting.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 10 years of experience. She primarily writes about the best deals coverage…
Best Labor Day gaming laptop deals: Game on the go from $640
A person types on an Alienware M15 at a desk.

It's the perfect weekend to upgrade your gaming rig. Whether you're just getting into high performance gaming or you're starting to wish you could push 120fps instead of 60, Labor Day gaming laptop deals will help you save some money. We've pulled the best deals on the standout gaming laptop lines from big manufacturers, such as the Victus and Omen from HP, the Legion and LOQ from Lenovo and the G16 from Dell. These are the best deals available during Labor Day sales on our favorite gaming laptops.
HP Victus 15 -- $640, was $800

The Victus is HP's budget friendly gaming laptop line, but today Best Buy has the best deal on the laptop. This 15.6-inch model comes with a 12th-Gen Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM and an Nvidia GTX 1650 graphics card. It's not a powerhouse gaming laptop, but it's a great place to start if you're just getting into the hobby. The screen is great for everything under 4K gaming, since it runs 1080p resolution and has a high refresh rate of 144Hz.

Read more
The best deals in the Dell Labor Day sale (including a laptop for $280)
A woman using a Dell Inspiron 14 laptop.

There are some fantastic Labor Day deals going on at Dell today on everything from computers to accessories. If you've been waiting to upgrade your old computer, now is the time to take advantage of these sales. Below we've collected the best offers from Dell, including laptops, desktops and monitors. Some of these overlap with the best Labor Day laptop deals because they feature fantastic products like the XPS 13 and G16. Check out the best Dell has to offer in its Labor Day sales below.
Dell 27-inch QHD Monitor -- $200, was $260

If it's time to upgrade your desktop monitor, Labor Day monitor deals are a great place to start. Sometimes you don't need something fancy, just a solid monitor with a nice price cut. This Dell 27-inch monitor fits the bill. It has a resolution of 560 x 1440, so everything from spreadsheets to movies will look nice and crisp. It has a 75Hz refresh rate, meaning the image refreshes quickly. You could technically game on this with that kind of refresh rate, but even if you don't, mouse movements will feel smooth and fluid.

Read more
This HP laptop with 64GB of RAM is over $5,000 off (seriously!)
The HP ZBook Fury at a side angle.

HP is currently offering some huge Labor Day sales with a ridiculous $5,004 off its HP ZBook Fury 16 G10 Mobile Workstation. Usually priced at $9,063, it's down to $4,059 for a limited time only as part of the Labor Day laptop sales going on. This might still not be impulse buy territory but if you've been waiting to invest in a high-end laptop that's going to last, this is your chance to do so for less. Here's what you need to know about it.

Why you should buy the HP ZBook Fury 16 G10 Mobile Workstation
HP is one of the best laptop brands around so it makes sense to invest in such a highly respected name. With the HP ZBook Fury 16 G10 Mobile Workstation, you gain an Intel Core i9-13950HX processor with a huge 64GB of memory and 1TB of SSD storage. Yup, 64GB of memory. While many other systems feel like they're pushing the boundaries with 32GB, this is an incredible amount that's well-suited for professional applications.

Read more