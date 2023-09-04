Labor Day sales are upon us and if you’re looking for a new and well-reviewed laptop, you’re going to adore what Dell has available right now. As part of its Labor Day laptop sales, you can buy a Dell XPS 13 for just $599. This is a tremendous bargain for anyone looking for a great laptop for home or work use, as well as if you’re still seeking a new laptop for taking to school with you.

This particular Dell XPS 13 is normally priced at $799 so we’re talking a considerable saving of $200 aka 25% off the usual price. It’s a well-regarded system as we’ll go on to explain so you really should check it out. It’s ideally suited for all the work you may need to do, along with watching your favorite shows or browsing the internet. Read on to see what we have to say about it below, or hit the buy button to get straight to the good stuff.

Why you should buy the Dell XPS 13

The Dell XPS 13 has the kind of style that means we can ably describe it as a “true answer to the MacBook Air”. It’s ideal for business users who want to travel light as well as students looking for a cool laptop to take to class. With this particular model, you get a 12th-generation Intel Core i5 processor along with 8GB of memory and 256GB of SSD storage. That’s not much storage but it’s fine for saving all your vital documents and then maybe dipping into cloud-based storage for certain needs.

One of the highlights of the Dell XPS 13 is its display. It has a 13.4-inch full HD+ screen with a resolution of 1920 x 1200, anti-glare properties, and 500 nits of brightness. Adding to the good looks is a backlit keyboard while you can also benefit from a 720p webcam that works well with its dual-array microphones. Other useful additions include two Thunderbolt 4 ports.

Designed for portability, the Dell XPS 13 is its thinnest and lightest 13-inch XPS yet as you’d expect from one of the best laptop brands. It has a long battery life too of up to 12 hours, while there’s ExpressCharge support so you can get up to 80% of power back in less than an hour. It’s all designed to be suitable for pretty much anyone who wants a reliable laptop. It’s all the kind of stuff that is on par with the best laptops.

The Dell XPS 13 is normally priced at $799 but you can buy it today from Dell for $599. The $200 saving won’t stick around forever with the item ready to ship. We’re guessing with it so readily available that Dell has a specific allocation in mind meaning once it’s gone, it’s gone. If you don’t want to miss out, hit the buy button now rather than waiting.

