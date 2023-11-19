 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Dell XPS 13 Plus laptop with 32GB of RAM is $450 off for Black Friday

Aaron Mamiit
By
Dell XPS 13 Plus front view showing display and keyboard deck.
Digital Trends

The Dell XPS 13 Plus, one of the most powerful machines involved in this year’s Dell Black Friday deals, is currently on sale with a $450 discount from Best Buy that pulls its price down to $1,500 from $1,950. It’s still not cheap, but with the performance and features that it provides, it could be considered a steal for its lowered price. We’re not sure when the offer expires — it could happen well before Black Friday arrives — so if you’re interested in this laptop, you’re going to have to complete the purchase as soon as possible if you want the savings.

Why you should buy the Dell XPS 13 Plus

The Dell XPS 13 Plus is an eye-catching laptop, in more ways than one. The 13.4-inch OLED touchscreen is impressively detailed and wonderfully colorful, and the extremely narrow bezels makes looking at the display much more immersive. The laptop also features a seamless glass touchpad that sits below a sleek keyboard, and a backlit touch function row that lets you switch between media and function keys according to what you need.

Under the hood, the Dell XPS 13 Plus is just as impressive as its looks. It’s powered by the 13th-generation Intel Core i7 Evo processor and integrated Intel Iris Xe Graphics, plus 32GB of RAM that’s enough for demanding tasks like editing huge multimedia files, according to our guide on how much RAM do you need. You’ll have plenty of space for your apps and files on the laptop’s 1TB SSD, which ships with Windows 11 Home pre-loaded so you won’t have to deal with installing an operating system yourself.

Don't Miss:

For shoppers who are planning to splurge in the Black Friday laptop deals, you can’t go wrong with the Dell XPS 13 Plus. The perfect companion for work or school, it’s $450 off from Best Buy for a discounted price of $1,500, compared to its original price of $1,950. There’s no assurance that the offer will stay online until the other Black Friday deals for the shopping holiday itself arrive, so you have to rush your purchase of the Dell XPS 13 Plus if you want to get this laptop for cheaper than usual.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
11 Best Buy Black Friday laptop deals you can’t afford to miss today
Digital Trends Best Black Friday Laptop Deals

There are a lot of great Black Friday deals on laptops popping up as we get closer to the Black Friday and Cyber Monday weekend, but we've found a few great deals at Best Buy that are going to expire very soon. Luckily, the deals we've found are spread across budgets and brands, and we've even found a couple of gaming laptops for you to pick from. We've also included some Chromebooks for those who might not want to go with a Windows laptop. Best Buy Black Friday TV deals are blowing up equally as much, so check those out if you're trying to use up a gift card.

Our Favorite Best Buy Black Friday Laptop Deal
Lenovo Slim 3 Chromebook -- $149, was $319

Read more
Best Dell XPS Black Friday deals on XPS 13, XPS 15, and XPS 17
Dell XPS 15 9530 front angled view showing display and keyboard deck.

Black Friday deals present the perfect time to save some money on a new laptop. There are a lot of Black Friday laptop deals that cut prices by the triple digits. Check out Amazon Black Friday laptop deals when you get a chance too -- there are also some great discounts there. One of our favorite laptop lines is the Dell XPS. This is Dell's most popular line of laptops. In some ways, they are Dell's answer to the MacBook -- they are sleek, thin, and prioritize gorgeous screens. We've collected the best Dell XPS laptop deals below, splitting them up by size. For other Dell laptops, like the G15 or the Inspiron line, check out our more generic Dell Black Friday deals list.

For the most part, the only difference is the screen size, but with a bigger screen comes a bigger chassis. That means there's more room to pack in powerful components and extra goodies like backlit keyboards. Check out our picks of the best Dell XPS deals below.
Best Dell XPS 13 Black Friday deals

Read more
Best Alienware gaming laptop Black Friday deals — save $800
A person types on an Alienware M15 at a desk.

Alienware is known for its high-end gaming laptops, which are not only powerful but are also quite pricey. Luckily, there are some great Black Friday deals on its laptops with both AMD and Intel CPUs, so you have a bit of a choice on what sort of setup you want to go with. While you're here, it is worth taking a look at the wider Alienware Black Friday deals and Dell Black Friday deals for even more options. We love Alienware, but consider browsing the similar Razer gaming laptop Black Friday deals.
Alienware Gaming Laptop Black Friday Deals (AMD)

AMD processors tend to be a little bit more power efficient and cheaper than Intel CPUs, and while that won't make a big difference with a gaming laptop, it's a nice little addition to have. Luckily, unlike other brands, Alienware doesn't shy away from combining AMD CPUs with high-end hardware like an RTX 4090, so if you'd like to go with and AMD CPU, you'll have a lot of choices to pick from.

Read more