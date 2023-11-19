The Dell XPS 13 Plus, one of the most powerful machines involved in this year’s Dell Black Friday deals, is currently on sale with a $450 discount from Best Buy that pulls its price down to $1,500 from $1,950. It’s still not cheap, but with the performance and features that it provides, it could be considered a steal for its lowered price. We’re not sure when the offer expires — it could happen well before Black Friday arrives — so if you’re interested in this laptop, you’re going to have to complete the purchase as soon as possible if you want the savings.

Why you should buy the Dell XPS 13 Plus

The Dell XPS 13 Plus is an eye-catching laptop, in more ways than one. The 13.4-inch OLED touchscreen is impressively detailed and wonderfully colorful, and the extremely narrow bezels makes looking at the display much more immersive. The laptop also features a seamless glass touchpad that sits below a sleek keyboard, and a backlit touch function row that lets you switch between media and function keys according to what you need.

Under the hood, the Dell XPS 13 Plus is just as impressive as its looks. It’s powered by the 13th-generation Intel Core i7 Evo processor and integrated Intel Iris Xe Graphics, plus 32GB of RAM that’s enough for demanding tasks like editing huge multimedia files, according to our guide on how much RAM do you need. You’ll have plenty of space for your apps and files on the laptop’s 1TB SSD, which ships with Windows 11 Home pre-loaded so you won’t have to deal with installing an operating system yourself.

For shoppers who are planning to splurge in the Black Friday laptop deals, you can’t go wrong with the Dell XPS 13 Plus. The perfect companion for work or school, it’s $450 off from Best Buy for a discounted price of $1,500, compared to its original price of $1,950. There’s no assurance that the offer will stay online until the other Black Friday deals for the shopping holiday itself arrive, so you have to rush your purchase of the Dell XPS 13 Plus if you want to get this laptop for cheaper than usual.

