While the Apple MacBook Pro 16-inch is a powerful and popular laptop, it’s quite expensive, and there are a lot of much more affordable laptops to choose from. One of them is the Dell XPS 15, which you can currently get at Dell for just $1,300. This is a savings of $200 from its regular price of $1,500, but it’s an even more significant savings when you consider it has a lot of performance capability and compare its price with the MacBook Pro. Dell is including free shipping with a purchase of the XPS 15.

Why you should buy the Dell XPS 15 laptop

The Dell XPS laptop lineup spans several different screen sizes, making it an extremely popular laptop option. The Dell XPS 15 sits right in the middle of the lineup. It has a 15-inch Full HD display thats’s great for bing watching anything new on Netflix, as well as for things like photo editing. You’ll be able to do a lot of heavy lifting with this laptop. It has a 14-core Intel i7 processor with an Intel Arc A370M graphics card. It also has 16GB of RAM. All of this hardware combine to make using the Dell XPS 15 a snappy and responsive experience even if you’re taking on things like creative projects or even some gaming.

Dell is always amongst the best laptop brands, and the XPS 15 is a good reason why. Like all of the best laptops, it has a great form factor that’s comfortable to work on yet portable enough to go almost anywhere with you. It has a large, comfortable touchpad and an edge-to-edge backlit keyboard with large key caps. This makes long days writing or keeping in touch with colleagues a cinch. If you like to have the portability of a laptop but still like to work at your desk from time to time, the Dell XPS 15 can push two external 4K displays, so you can easily expand your screen real estate. A fingerprint reader, great battery life, and a modern design round out the top features of the Dell XPS 15 laptop.

You can get the Dell XPS 15 for just $1,300 at Dell right now. That’s a savings of $200 from its regular price, and free shipping is included with your purchase.

