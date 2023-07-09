 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Dell XPS 15 much cheaper than the 16-inch MacBook Pro with this deal

Andrew Morrisey
By
A Dell XPS 15 laptop on an office desk next to a monitor.

While the Apple MacBook Pro 16-inch is a powerful and popular laptop, it’s quite expensive, and there are a lot of much more affordable laptops to choose from. One of them is the Dell XPS 15, which you can currently get at Dell for just $1,300. This is a savings of $200 from its regular price of $1,500, but it’s an even more significant savings when you consider it has a lot of performance capability and compare its price with the MacBook Pro. Dell is including free shipping with a purchase of the XPS 15.

Why you should buy the Dell XPS 15 laptop

The Dell XPS laptop lineup spans several different screen sizes, making it an extremely popular laptop option. The Dell XPS 15 sits right in the middle of the lineup. It has a 15-inch Full HD display thats’s great for bing watching anything new on Netflix, as well as for things like photo editing. You’ll be able to do a lot of heavy lifting with this laptop. It has a 14-core Intel i7 processor with an Intel Arc A370M graphics card. It also has 16GB of RAM. All of this hardware combine to make using the Dell XPS 15 a snappy and responsive experience even if you’re taking on things like creative projects or even some gaming.

Dell is always amongst the best laptop brands, and the XPS 15 is a good reason why. Like all of the best laptops, it has a great form factor that’s comfortable to work on yet portable enough to go almost anywhere with you. It has a large, comfortable touchpad and an edge-to-edge backlit keyboard with large key caps. This makes long days writing or keeping in touch with colleagues a cinch. If you like to have the portability of a laptop but still like to work at your desk from time to time, the Dell XPS 15 can push two external 4K displays, so you can easily expand your screen real estate. A fingerprint reader, great battery life, and a modern design round out the top features of the Dell XPS 15 laptop.

Related

You can get the Dell XPS 15 for just $1,300 at Dell right now. That’s a savings of $200 from its regular price, and free shipping is included with your purchase.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Andrew Morrisey
Andrew Morrisey
Andrew Morrisey is an independent writer and filmmaker. His interest in storytelling and its many mediums led to an interest…
Dell Black Friday in July Sale: Laptops, gaming PCs and more
dell g16 gaming laptop deal april 2023 resized

You may be confused to hear of a Black Friday deal in July, but it's mostly what most retailers call their big July sale, which they often use to compete with and profit from Amazon's Prime Day. As such, many great deals are floating around, including from Dell, which has a discount on pretty much everything, from laptops and PCs to monitors. So, without wasting too much time, let's jump right into some of their best deals.
Dell 27 Monitor SE2722H -- $120, was $160

If you're looking for a great budget monitor, you don't have to go further than the Dell SE2722H, which gives you a great VA panel and thin bezels for a great viewing experience. While it only comes in an FHD resolution, it does have a 75Hz refresh rate, which isn't necessarily ideal for gaming, but if you've grabbed one of these cheap GPU deals, it's a nice option. You also get AMD Freesync thrown in, which we appreciate, and the 178-degree viewing angle means you don't have to be head-on all the time, so it's great if you want to use it for console gaming, especially with something like the Xbox Series S.

Read more
Dell XPS 13, Dell XPS 15 and Dell XPS 17 just got big discounts
A Dell XPS 15 laptop on an office desk next to a monitor.

If you like the idea of MacBook devices but aren't as appreciative of their price or the need to be in the Apple ecosystem, Dell has your back with their XPS lineup of devices. In fact, Dell just put out some truly excellent discounts across the three different sizes; the XPS 13, 15, and 17, so you have a lot of choices to pick from! That said, it's always worth checking out these other laptop deals as well if you want some variety.
Dell XPS 13 -- $849, was $1,099

The Dell XPS 13 is Dell's answer to the MacBook Air, and while it doesn't have the latest and most advanced M1 or M2 chips, it's still relatively robust and, equally important, much cheaper. Under the hood, you'll find the 12th Gen Intel Core i7-1250U, a mid-to-high tier chip that will easily handle all the productivity tasks you throw at it and some editing tasks. The 16GB of DDR5 RAM is plenty fast, and the 512GB of storage should be more than enough for most folks. While the screen only runs at an FHD+ resolution, it can hit a whopping 500nits of peak brightness, which means you can use it almost anywhere, including outside during the day. As for battery life, you're looking at around 16 hours or so, depending on use and screen brightness, but either way, it's still going to be more than enough for most folks!

Read more
Flash sale drops the price of this Dell laptop from over $1,000 to $499
dell business laptops flash sale march 2023 vostro 16 on desk

If you're looking for a great business laptop, the Vostr 3420 has a lot of great specs for you to work with, and, even better, it has a pretty great price tag. The latter is thanks to Dell's flash sale that drops the price from $1,054 all the way down to $499, making this an absolute steal of a business laptop.

Why you should buy the Dell Vostro 3420
What makes the Vostro 3420 a great business laptop, besides the budget pricing, is the 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1235U under the hood. While it may be a mid-tier CPU, it's more than enough for almost all business needs, whether running Zoom meetings, handling Excell, or word processing. You also get 8GB of RAM, which is slightly on the lower end, especially since the Vostro 3240 comes with Windows 11 Pro, which tends to consume a couple of GBs of RAM. Even so, it should be more than enough, and with some minor app and tab management, it's excellent for work and day-to-day use. One thing we feel could have been bigger is the 256GB of storage you get, but it's not a dealbreaker, and you can always go for one of these external hard drive deals to help supplement the internal storage.

Read more