If you don’t mind delving into refurbished laptop deals, Dell has a great offer via its outlet right now. It’s possible to buy a powerful Dell XPS 17 9720 laptop for $1,894 instead of $2,869 so you save $975 off the regular price. That’s a huge saving with the only catch being that this is a refurbished model. Fortunately, it’s a like new one so you still get a practically new laptop for the price. It also comes with one year of Premium Support to give you further peace of mind.

Why you should buy the Dell XPS 17 9720

Dell is one of the best laptop brands around so it’s worth checking out its refurbished models. For one thing, you save big but for another, you still get fantastic quality with the company doing its own refurbishing to ensure high quality. The Dell XPS 17 9720 comes with some pretty potent hardware. It has a 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor which is always a good start. More impressively, it comes with a huge 32GB of memory which is ideal for extensive multitasking needs. There’s also 1TB of SSD storage and even a dedicated graphics card with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 included. It also has a fantastic 17-inch UHD+ screen with a 3840 x 2400 resolution and 500 nits of brightness. Think it can’t get any better? The screen is a touchscreen so you can even get hands-on with whatever your’re working on.

The Dell XPS 17 9720 looks fantastic which is exactly what you would expect from the maker of some of the best laptops around. It has excellent attention to detail like a HD RGB IR webcam, Bluetooth 5.2 support, a backlit keyboard, and great battery life too. An excellent cooling system, large touchpad, and stylish design all makes this a great high-end laptop.

The Dell XPS 17 9720 is usually priced at $2,869 but right now, you can buy it for $1,984 at Dell. A refurbished model, it’s still a like new variant so it’ll be in, well, as new condition. Refurbished models tend to be strictly limited with stock so if you’re keen to save $975 and score a great laptop, get straight to buying now before you miss out.

