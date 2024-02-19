Dell Presidents’ Day deals: Dell XPS 13, XPS 15 and XPS 17

Dell will soon roll out an entirely new Dell XPS lineup, which means that this year’s Dell XPS Presidents’ Day deals may be your last chance to buy the outgoing model of the Dell XPS 13, and the soon-to-be-replaced Dell XPS 15 and Dell XPS 17. You better hurry because stocks for the popular laptops are probably already running low — if you keep hesitating, you may lose this opportunity at huge savings, and we’re not sure if there will be a next time.

Best Dell XPS 13 Presidents’ Day deals

The current-generation Dell XPS 13 is featured in our roundup of the best laptops because of its stylish and compact design, aggressive price for its performance, and a high-quality display that’s simply stunning. Ahead of the arrival of the new model, you should shop these Dell XPS 13 Presidents’ Day deals while you still can. It may soon be replaced, but this Dell XPS 13 is still reliable by today’s standards.

Dell XPS 13 (12th gen Intel Core i5, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD) —

Dell XPS 13 (12th gen Intel Core i7, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, 8GB of RAM, 512GB SSD) —

Dell XPS 13 (12th gen Intel Core i7, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD) —

Dell XPS 13 (12th gen Intel Core i7, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, 32GB of RAM, 1TB SSD) —

Dell XPS 13 Plus (13th gen Intel Core i7, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD) —

Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 (12th gen Intel Core i7, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, 16GB of RAM, 1TB SSD) —

Dell XPS 13 Plus OLED (13th gen Intel Core i7, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD) —

Best Dell XPS 15 Presidents’ Day deals

The Dell XPS 15 reigns supreme in our list of the best 15-inch laptops, for reasons such as excellent productivity and creativity performance, an attractive design, and rock-solid construction. There will be no next-generation model as it will be replaced by the Dell XPS 14, so if you want the laptop, you shouldn’t pass up on these Dell XPS 15 Presidents’ Day deals.

Dell XPS 15 (13th gen Intel Core i7, Intel Arc Graphics A370M, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD) —

Dell XPS 15 (13th gen Intel Core i7, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050, 16GB of RAM, 1TB SSD) —

Dell XPS 15 (13th gen Intel Core i7, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060, 32GB of RAM, 1TB SSD) —

Dell XPS 15 (13th gen Intel Core i9, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060, 32GB of RAM, 1TB SSD) —

Dell XPS 15 (13th gen Intel Core i9, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070, 32GB of RAM, 1TB SSD) —

Best Dell XPS 17 Presidents’ Day deals

Just like the Dell XPS 15, the Dell XPS 17 tops one of our rankings — the best 17-inch laptops — and it will also soon be out of the lineup as the Dell XPS 16 will take its place. If you want a laptop with a superior 17-inch screen and fantastic performance, you can’t go wrong with any of the Dell XPS 17 Presidents’ Day deals.

Dell XPS 17 (13th gen Intel Core i7, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD) —

Dell XPS 17 (13th gen Intel Core i7, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD) —

Dell XPS 17 (13th gen Intel Core i9, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070, 32GB of RAM, 1TB SSD) —

Dell XPS 17 (13th gen Intel Core i9, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080, 32GB of RAM, 1TB SSD) —

Dell XPS 17 (13th gen Intel Core i9, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080, 32GB of RAM, 2TB SSD) —

