 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This weird touchscreen keyboard shows Apple how it’s done

Nathan Drescher
By

I normally don’t trust Amazon-only electronics brands with names made up of randomly generated characters, but the Ficihp K2 mechanical keyboard caught my eye when Gizmodo first reported on it. This wacky keyboard has a massive built-in smart screen attached to the top of the keyboard for extra productivity. Think Apple’s much-hated Touch Bar, but set to 11.

Not that the Ficihp (fai-kip? Fee-keep? Fai-cheep?) K2 deserves the same level of society-dividing controversy heaped on the Touch Bar. After all, this keyboard is clearly more gimmick than functional and I don’t expect to see any out in the wild. The screen itself is meant to be used as a secondary display for your smartphone rather than a strip of function keys.

The Ficihp K2 mechanical keyboard with a touchscreen display
image: Fagomfer/Amazon

Still, there could be room for such a contraption in everyday use, particularly for gamers and those involved in creative work such as music production. Imagine yourself receiving messages, and replying to them, directly on the keyboard while you’re knee-deep in Red Dead Redemption II. I can see this being useful for some.

The keyboard’s screen is a 12.6-inch touchscreen HD panel. It puts out a respectable 60Hz. It’s as if Fagomfer, the manufacturer of the Ficihp K2, stuck a fully functional tablet to the top of an RGB backlit mechanical keyboard and called it a day.

And a tablet is really what this screen is. It opens up a world of functionality. You can pull down commonly-used Photoshop functions and have them on the keyboard, a quick tap of the finger away. Or you could use it to take notes during a video conference call by dropping OneNote or Apple Notes into the display. Or you could simply play a game on the display while your boss sees you hard at work on the call. You get the idea.

A Ficihp K2 keyboard on a wooden desk with a digital sound mixer on its display
image: Fagomfer/Amazon

There are some drawbacks to the screen. For starters, it only has a 10-point touchscreen display, and only if you’re using Windows. This means you can only tap 10 places on the screen. It won’t register anywhere else. It gets worse if you’re using a Mac because now you’ve only got a single center-aligned touch point. This pretty much limits you to using one app.

Also, at $390, the Ficihp K2 is impractical. You could get a much cheaper keyboard and a second display for much less. Of course, you lose out on portability, which I suppose is what they were going for with this thing. Or perhaps they’re simply trying to show Apple how to do keyboard touch screens the proper way?

Editors' Recommendations

The best cheap Fitbit alternatives for workouts

Amazfit Bit Smartwatch

Sea of Thieves: How to repair cosmetic damage to ships

gamestop games days sale best xbox one sea of thieves

How to pre-order the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Z Fold 4 right now

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4.

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered on PC makes me excited for Sony games again

marvels spider man pc steam deck impressions msmr hero

This smart desk’s built-in OLED screen looks like science fiction

The Lumina desk, with a monitor and MacBook on the table.

The best Google Chrome themes

google wants to kill urls make the internet safer chrome url

Sony has shipped over 117M PlayStation 4 systems, per final tally

playstation 4 final shipment numbers ps4

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 vs. Galaxy Z Fold 3: Is it time for you to upgrade?

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4.

Xenoblade Chronicles 3: How to clean clothes and why you should

Reveal of a titan in Xenoblade Chronicles 3.

Splatoon 3 will recieve at least 2 years of support, expansion teased

splatoon 3 support update crossbow

The best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 screen protectors

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4.

How to control app access to other apps on a Mac

Security and Privacy settings open on a MacBook.

Everything announced at Samsung Galaxy Unpacked August 2022: Fold 4, Watch 5, and more

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Z Flip 4, Watch 5, Watch 5 Pro, and Galaxy Buds 2 Pro.