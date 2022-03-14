  1. Computing

How to add presets to Lightroom

Dua Rashid
By

Adobe Lightroom is a powerful tool for image retouching and a good companion for most photographers. Lightroom offers presets that give your images a refined look and save you from all the work that goes into manually editing them. The software comes with a set of presets by default, but you can also download additional ones that are created online by photographers and editors. What makes Lightroom brilliant is that you can tweak these presets to suit your image better.

There are a few ways you can import presets to Lightroom. To get you started, check out our step-by-step guide on how to add presets to Lightroom.

Difficulty

Easy

Duration

5 minutes

What You Need

  • Desktop PC or laptop with Adobe Lightroom

Import presets into Lightroom

Step 1: Download a preset you like from the internet and locate the file on your computer.

Step 2: Open Lightroom and click on File in the menu bar at the top. Then click on Import Develop Profiles & Presets from the drop-down menu.

how to add presets lightroom step 2

Step 3: In the import dialogue box that appears, locate and select the XMP files of the preset you wish to add, and then click on Import.

If you want, you can change the name of the presets as you like by simply right-clicking on a file and selecting Rename.

how to add presets lightroom step 3

Step 4: Restart Lightroom to load your preset.

Step 5: Once Lightroom restarts, you should see the new preset added to the Preset panel on the left.

how to add presets lightroom step 5

Import Lightroom presets through the Develop menu

Step 1: Launch Lightroom on your PC.

Step 2: Click on Develop at the top-right of the Lightroom window.

Step 3: Go to the Presets panel on the left. Click on the Plus icon on the top-left and then select Import Preset.

how to add presets lightroom step b 3

Step 4: In the dialogue box that appears, locate your zip file containing the preset. You may also select XMP and Lrtemplate if its already unzipped. Once you have selected the files, click on Import.

how to add presets lightroom step b 4

Step 5: Once the import is complete, you should be able to see a new list of presets in the Preset panel on the left. You can easily right-click on them and rename them as you like.

The preset feature in Lightroom can be a game-changer when it comes to editing, saving you plenty of time. Check out our article if you wish to try out alternatives for Lightroom.

