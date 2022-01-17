How to change your Gmail name

There are many reasons why you may want to change your name in Gmail. Some people made their first Gmail account in middle school and no longer wish to be identified with the embarrassing username they signed up with. Some people wish to change their last name after they marry. We have developed a short and easy guide for those of you who wish to change your username in Gmail.

Difficulty Easy Duration 5 minutes What You Need Desktop PC, laptop, tablet, or smartphone with web access

How do you change your Gmail name?

Step 1: The first step is to open Gmail in your web browser, enter your credentials, and log in to your account.

Step 2: Next, click on the Settings cog icon on the top-right of your screen. From the drop-down menu that appears, click on See All Settings.

Step 3: Click on Accounts and Import

Out of the multiple tabs that you’ll see on the screen, click on the one that says Accounts and Import. It’s the fourth tab in the row.

Step 4: Go to Edit Info

The fourth option in the list is going to say Send Mail As. Under that option, click on Edit Info.

Step 5: Enter your new username

The last step will take you to a field where you can type your new username. Enter the name of your choice.

Step 6: Save your changes

Click on the option that says Save Changes.

How do I change my Gmail name in the Gmail app?

You can’t change your name from the Gmail app on your phone. Instead, you need to log in to your Gmail account from your PC or through your phone's web browser to complete the aforementioned steps.

It is also worth noting that in some cases you will run into issues while attempting to change your Gmail name. You may get an error that says, "This setting can't be changed for your account." This could happen primarily because of two reasons. Either you’ve changed your name too many times during a short period of time, or you’re using a Google Workspace account and aren’t allowed by the admin to change your username. In this situation, you need to contact your admin to help you change it.

Can I change my Gmail address without creating a new account?

You can't change your Gmail email address and keep everything else that is associated with your Google account the same. For an email address change, you need to make a new account. However, it is possible for you to change your Gmail username while keeping the same account.

Editors' Recommendations